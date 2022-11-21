2022 American Music Awards — The Winners

The 50th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles is set to be a night a “music, comedy and fun,” according to producers.
Hosted by comedian and actor Wayne Brady, and airing on ABC, the awards ceremony will feature performances by P!nk, who will perform her new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” and give a tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Glorilla, Yola, and others.
Bad Bunny leads the 2022 AMA nominations with eight nods including Artist of the Years, which will put him up against Beyoncé, who is up for six awards, Adele and Harry Styles, who both received five nominations.
Lionel Richie is also set to release the 2022 AMA Icon Award. Richie is the “only artist in history to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the show’s inception,” according to Dick Clark Productions.
Below is the full list of 2022 AMAs nominees, which will be updated throughout the evening as winners are revealed.
Icon Award
Lionel Richie
Artist of the Year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Dove Cameron *WINNER
Gayle
Steve Lacy
Latto
Måneskin
Collaboration of the Year
Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero,
Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)” *WINNER
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Favorite Touring Artist
Bad Bunny
Coldplay *WINNER
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Music Video
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film *WINNER
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles *WINNER
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
BTS *WINNER
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Favorite Pop Album
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version) *WINNER
The Weeknd – Dawn FM
Favorite Pop Song
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero,
Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Harry Styles – “As It Was” *WINNER
Favorite Male Country Artist
Luke Combs
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen *WINNER
Favorite Female Country Artist
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay *WINNER
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Walker Hayes – Country Stuff: The Album
Cody Johnson – Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version) *WINNER
Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones
Favorite Country Song
Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”
Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Chris Stapleton – “You Should Probably Leave”
Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on You” *WINNER
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj *WINNER
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Future – I Never Liked You
Gunna – DS4Ever
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers *WINNER
Lil Durk – 7220
Polo G – Hall of Fame 2.0
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U” *WINNER
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”
Latto – “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown *WINNER
Brent Faiyaz
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Beyoncé *WINNER
Doja Cat
Muni Long
SZA
Summer Walker
Favorite R&B Album
Beyoncé – Renaissance *WINNER
Drake – Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker – Still Over It
The Weeknd – Dawn FM
Favorite R&B Song
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Muni Long – “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin out the Window”
SZA – “I Hate U”
Wizkid featuring Tems – “Essence”
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny *WINNER
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Anitta *WINNER
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia *WINNER
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti *WINNER
Farruko – La 167
J Balvin – Jose
Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa
Rosalía – Motomami
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Karol G – “Mamiii”
Karol G – “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro – “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas” *WINNER
Favorite Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
The Lumineers
Machine Gun Kelly *WINNER
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Favorite Rock Song
Kate Bush – “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”
Måneskin – “Beggin’” *WINNER
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Favorite Rock Song
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Ghost – Impera
Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love
Favorite Inspirațional Artist
For King & Country *WINNER
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Anne Wilson
Favorite Gospel Artist
DOE
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann *WINNER
E. Dewey Smith
CeCe Winans
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Diplo
Marshmello *WINNER
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
Favorite Soundtrack
Elvis *WINNER
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid *WINNER
Favorite K-Pop Artist
Blackpink
BTS
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice
