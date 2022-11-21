2022 American Music Awards — The Winners

The 50th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles is set to be a night a “music, comedy and fun,” according to producers.

Hosted by comedian and actor Wayne Brady, and airing on ABC, the awards ceremony will feature performances by P!nk, who will perform her new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” and give a tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Glorilla, Yola, and others.

Bad Bunny leads the 2022 AMA nominations with eight nods including Artist of the Years, which will put him up against Beyoncé, who is up for six awards, Adele and Harry Styles, who both received five nominations.

Lionel Richie is also set to release the 2022 AMA Icon Award. Richie is the “only artist in history to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the show’s inception,” according to Dick Clark Productions.

Below is the full list of 2022 AMAs nominees, which will be updated throughout the evening as winners are revealed.

Icon Award

Lionel Richie

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron *WINNER

Gayle

Steve Lacy

Latto

Måneskin

Collaboration of the Year

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero,

Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)” *WINNER

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Favorite Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay *WINNER

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Music Video

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film *WINNER

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles *WINNER

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

BTS *WINNER

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite Pop Album

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version) *WINNER

The Weeknd – Dawn FM

Favorite Pop Song

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero,

Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – “As It Was” *WINNER

Favorite Male Country Artist

Luke Combs

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen *WINNER

Favorite Female Country Artist

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay *WINNER

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Walker Hayes – Country Stuff: The Album

Cody Johnson – Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version) *WINNER

Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones

Favorite Country Song

Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Chris Stapleton – “You Should Probably Leave”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on You” *WINNER

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj *WINNER

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Future – I Never Liked You

Gunna – DS4Ever

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers *WINNER

Lil Durk – 7220

Polo G – Hall of Fame 2.0

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U” *WINNER

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown *WINNER

Brent Faiyaz

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Beyoncé *WINNER

Doja Cat

Muni Long

SZA

Summer Walker

Favorite R&B Album

Beyoncé – Renaissance *WINNER

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker – Still Over It

The Weeknd – Dawn FM

Favorite R&B Song

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Muni Long – “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin out the Window”

SZA – “I Hate U”

Wizkid featuring Tems – “Essence”

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Anitta *WINNER

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia *WINNER

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti *WINNER

Farruko – La 167

J Balvin – Jose

Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa

Rosalía – Motomami

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G – “Mamiii”

Karol G – “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro – “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas” *WINNER

Favorite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

The Lumineers

Machine Gun Kelly *WINNER

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Favorite Rock Song

Kate Bush – “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Måneskin – “Beggin’” *WINNER

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Ghost – Impera

Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love

Favorite Inspirațional Artist

For King & Country *WINNER

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Anne Wilson

Favorite Gospel Artist

DOE

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann *WINNER

E. Dewey Smith

CeCe Winans

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Diplo

Marshmello *WINNER

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Favorite Soundtrack

Elvis *WINNER

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid *WINNER

Favorite K-Pop Artist

Blackpink

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

