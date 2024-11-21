“Big Things Are Coming”: Cody Johnson Drops Major Announcement, Shares Plans to “Change Country Music”

Building his country music career without the aid of label recognition or far-reaching radio play, Cody Johnson self-released six albums. His success only grew when he released his major label debut, 2019’s Ain’t Nothin’ to It. The Texas-bred artist has since released two additional albums with Warner Music Nashville, including 2023’s Leather. That one nabbed Johnson an Album of the Year trophy at Wednesday’s (Nov. 20) 2024 CMA Awards. Taking little time to savor his victory, the “Dirt Cheap” hitmaker is already looking ahead to the next project.

“Big Things Are Coming” For Cody Johnson in 2025

Last night (Wednesday, Nov. 20) was a good one to be a Cody Johnson fan. Before walking away with his first-ever Album of the Year trophy, Johnson shocked the CMA Awards audience when Carrie Underwood joined him onstage for a heartfelt duet of their song “I’m Gonna Love You.”

And that wasn’t the only surprise that “The Painter” crooner had up his sleeve. When asked on the red carpet what he’s manifesting for 2025, Johnson was quick with the answer.

“In 2025, I’m going to manifest that we’re going to continue to change country music for the positive,” he said. “I’m going in the studio, recording a new album. We’re touring the UK, we’re touring in Australia, New Zealand. Big things are coming.”

All over the internet, CoJo fans’ ears perked up. “did he just say new album,” one TikTok user commented.

“Cannot wait!!!!” another fan wrote. “COJO is the prince of country music!”

Brandi Johnson Is the Real Winner Here

Cody Johnson married wife Brandi in 2008. The couple share two children, daughters Clara Mae and Cori. And the three-time CMA Award winner credits every career accolade to Brandi.

“She was the first one out of her seat maybe besides Jelly Roll,” Johnson told PEOPLE of the moment he won Album of the Year. “If it wasn’t for Brandi, I wouldn’t be here. I’m being dead serious when I say that. If it weren’t for Brandi, I would probably be dead or in jail.”

He continued, “And I owe everything I have that woman sitting right there. So if you guys want to give any applause … that’s the reason [to].”

Featured image by John Salangsang/Shutterstock