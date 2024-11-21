Shaboozey Issues Stern 4-Word Statement After Cody Johnson’s Producer Appears To Call Him Out at CMA Awards

During the 2024 CMA Awards, fans watched as Chris Stapleton continued to dominate country music, Post Malone performed his hit song “Yours”, and Jeff Bridges struggled to pronounce Morgan Wallen’s name. There was even a short toast to the late Toby Keith. With a night of celebration and country music, the awards produced more than a few memorable moments. And one happened when Cody Johnson went to accept his award for Album of the Year and his producer appeared to call out Shaboozey.

Winning for his album Leather, Johnson appeared thrilled when he took the stage with his producer Trent William. Allowing his producers a moment to speak, William said, “It takes an army of people to make a great record, but I gotta tell ya, this is for this cowboy who’s been kicking Shaboozey for a lot of years.”

Not long after Williams made his statement, social media went crazy with fans trying to understand what the producer was trying to say. “Did I really just hear on CMA that guy say kicking shaboozey? Can you get more inappropriate?” Another fan added, “Hey white hat: what kind of little wimp has to s**t talk another nominee in his speech? Keep Shaboozey’s name outta your mouth.”

The comments weren’t all bad as some tried to offer a different take. “The only thing I can think was Cody Johnson’s producer was trying to make a joke about kicking “booty” and replaced it with shaboozey as a horrible pun that no one found funny. Lol”

the only thing i can think was cody johnson's producer was trying to make a joke about kicking "booty" and replaced it with shaboozey as a horrible pun that no one found funny lol — cam (@gatorstroll) November 21, 2024

Shaboozey Heads To The Grammy Awards

With fans weighing in on the statement, Shaboozey himself decided to add his voice to the conversation. He posted a picture of himself wearing bedazzled cowboy attire with a massive grin. He captioned the post, “Ain’t nobody kicking me!”

While losing to Johnson, Shaboozey continued to have a great year as he received four nominations for his hit song “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” at the 67th annual Grammy Awards. The song landed in categories like Best Country Song, Best New Artist, Best Country Solo Performance, and even Song of the Year. Shaboozey will have to wait until February 2025 to see if his hit song helped him win a Grammy.

