Billie Eilish and Her Mom to Receive Environmental Media Association Awards

If it’s one thing that Billie Eilish knows, it’s how to win with her family.

Eilish, who rose to fame and popularity thanks to many musical collaborations with her now award-winning musical brother, the acclaimed producer FINNEAS, is now earning more recognition with her mother, Maggie Baird.

Eilish and Baird will be honored at this year’s EMA Awards, the awards body announced on Monday (August 22). The festivities honor individuals for their work toward protecting the planet Earth. The ceremony is set to occur on October 8 in Los Angeles.

Previous winners include Willie Nelson, Adam Levine, Don Henley, Diane Warren, Alan’s Morissette, and Dave Matthews. EMA is acknowledging Eilish and her mother for their work as role models for sustainable living, including planning around Eilish’s Happier Than Ever world tour.

Together, Eilish and Baird instituted “Overheated,” which offers climate-focused initiatives like clothing swaps, movie screenings, vegan-focused talks, and dialogue around sustainability. The moves were organized around Baird’s charity, Support + Feed, which aims to help food insecurity.

“I’m thrilled to accept the EMA Missions in Music Award this year alongside my daughter,” said Baird in a press statement. “I’m so proud that Billie uses her voice to inspire a younger audience and advocate for change. It’s a dream come true that Billie and I share the same passion in tackling the climate crisis. We are stronger together and I know that she’ll continue to make a tremendous impact on this Earth for the next generation.”

Actor and longtime EMA board member Nikki Reed will also be honored at the 2022 ceremony for the EMA Innovator Award for BaYou With Love, her jewelry brand.

