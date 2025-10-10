Billie Eilish Looks Shocked as Miami Concertgoer Grabs and Shoves Her to the Ground

Billie Eilish had already made Grammys history by her 19th birthday, sweeping the “Big Four” categories thanks to her 2019 single “Bad Guy.” Now 23, the Californian has demonstrated heavy staying power, packing her trophy case with nine Grammys, two Academy Awards, and two Golden Globes. Releasing her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, to much acclaim last year, Eilish has a few dates remaining on the North American leg of her supporting Hit Me Hard and Soft tour. Unfortunately, things got a little out of hand when the “Birds of a Feather” singer interacted with fans ahead of Thursday’s (Oct. 9) show in Miami.

Multiple fan-recorded videos captured Billie Eilish walking by concertgoers lined up at the barricade at the Kaseya Center, touching their hands. Suddenly, one person forcibly grabs her arm, spinning the pop star around and slamming her against the divider. Fortunately, security personnel immediately helped Eilish to her feet, pushing the offending audience member back.

nah cos @KaseyaCenter need to catch it too cus the girls around the guy who yanked billie literally SAID that he was harassing them in the pit and was on security’s radar for being drunk but they STILL didn’t kick him out… if he got kicked out this woulda never happened. pic.twitter.com/91hbrXIhgR — rachel🦋 (@ifitriedtoleave) October 10, 2025

“she’s better than me cause i would’ve went home and said f— yall and this show,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

“deada– would’ve smacked that person & left,” agreed another.

They is crazy and so scary. This is why artist have to stay away from fans — Wicked Witch Of The South ⚜️🥃⚜️ (@No1too) October 10, 2025

Billie Eilish Has Spoken on Inappropriate Fan Behavior Before

Unfortunately, many concertgoers don’t always bring their best behavior to the venue. Billie Eilish knows this all too well, as the “Lunch” singer previously expressed her frustration after being struck onstage by objects such as phones and necklaces.

“I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there, it blows. But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something,” Eilish told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2023. “You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.”

In one particularly troubling instance from the 2019 Austin City Limits music festival, a fan wrapped their arm around Billie Eilish’s neck. The “Bury a Friend” singer later extended grace to the concertgoer in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“They’re only trying to be loving, and sometimes it just comes off wrong,” she said.

Featured image by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Live Nation