Billie Eilish, Peter Gabriel Among Musicians Joining Artist for Action to Prevent Gun Violence

A large group of prominent musicians including Billie Eilish and Peter Gabriel have joined an organization called Artist for Action to Prevent Gun Violence. In addition to Eilish and Gabriel, Sheryl Crow, Bush, Nile Rodgers, Rufus Wainwright, Bootsy Collins, and Sofi Tukker have also gotten on board.

Artist for Action to Prevent Gun Violence is led by Mark Barden, a guitarist who lost his son during the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. The Pixies, Halestorm, Rozzi, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild are also involved in the nonprofit.

The group will be hosting a concert at Irving Plaza in New York City on September 22 where Bush will headline. The concert will also feature several special guests. Tickets for the organization’s event can be purchased here.

Another concert will be held in New York in December, which will be in honor of the upcoming release of A Father’s Promise, a film depicting the life of Barden and his slain son. “After my son Daniel was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School, I put my career as a professional guitarist on hold to devote myself to preventing gun violence,” Barden said in a statement, per Variety. “Please join me and hundreds of other artists, musicians, actors, athletes, and people like you to finally end this senseless violence.”

Eilish and Gabriel both released their own statements about the nonprofit group. “As a community of Artists, we need to band together to make common sense change,” Eilish said. “This needs to stop. So many needless deaths. So much suffering,” Gabriel said. “It just needs a little common sense.”

In a statement of his own, Gavin Rossdale of Bush discussed his views on the tragic instances of gun violence. “As a father, I am staggered by the gun violence in America, and as a musician, I am fortunate enough to be able to take a stand against it. This is a human rights crisis out of control,” Rossdale said. “There have been more than 400 mass shootings in the US in 2023 – from stores to football games to parades to schools. Every person, especially children, deserves the right to be and feel safe.”

Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images