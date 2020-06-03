On Instagram she explains why “All Lives Matter” misses the crucial point

To her Instagram audience of over 60 million people, Billie Eilish, now 18, explained why “Black Lives Matter” matters. And why she is infuriated when she sees her own fans respond, “all lives matter.”

“No one is saying your life doesn’t matter,” wrote Billie in all caps. “No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything about you.”

“This is not about you,” she continued. “Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.”

Billie Eilish at 2019 Oscars. Photo by John Salangsang

Leaning on her songwriter’s gift of showing the big picture with familiar symbols, she said, “If your friend gets a cut on their arm, are you gonna wait to give all your friends a Band-Aid first because all arms matter?

Or, she asked, if a friend’s house was burning with someone inside, “”are you gonna make the fire department go to every other house on the block first because all houses matter???”

“You are privileged whether you realize it or not,” she wrote. .

“Society gives you privilege just for being white. You can be poor, you can be struggling. and still your skin color is giving you more privilege than you even realize and nobody is saying that makes you better than anyone. It just lets you live your life without having to worry about surviving simply because of your skin color!!! You are privileged!!

“If all lives matter,” she asked, “why are black people killed for just being black? Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are white people given opportunities that people of other races aren’t?”

