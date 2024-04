Billie Eilish Announces Huge World Tour in 2024-2025

Billie Eilish fans are about to freak out. The singer has finally announced the Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour from 2024 through 2025! This highly-anticipated tour will hit the US, the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Italy, France, and Spain. It’s going to be an absolutely massive venture that will support Eilish’s highly-anticipated third album Hit Me Hard And Soft, out May 17. This is not a tour you’ll want to miss! Supporting acts have yet to be announced.

The first stop on Eilish’s enormous international tour will be on September 29 in Québec City, Québec at Centre Videotron. The tour will come to a close next year on July 27, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena.

Presale for this tour will begin on April 30 through May 1. It looks like Ticketmaster will be the main spot to get your hands on tickets.

Eilish has announced that tickets to this event will be mobile-only and non-transferrable in order to avoid scalpers. However, fans in New York, California, and Colorado can still get their tickets outside of Ticketmaster. We recommend trying Viagogo or Stubhub. General on-sale begins on May 3 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster.

Don’t miss your chance to see Billie Eilish put on an insanely good show in 2024-2025! Get your tickets ASAP.

September 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron

October 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 4 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

October 5 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

October 7 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 9 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

October 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

October 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

November 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

November 3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

November 6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

November 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

November 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

November 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

November 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

November 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

November 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

November 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

December 3 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

December 5 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

December 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

December 8 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

December 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

December 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

December 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

December 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

December 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

December 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

February 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

February 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

February 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

February 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

March 4, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

March 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

March 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

March 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

April 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

April 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

April 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

April 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

April 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

June 15, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

July 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

July 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

July 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

July 11, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

July 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

July 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

July 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

July 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

July 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

July 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

July 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

July 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

July 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

July 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Photo courtesy of Billie Eilish’s official X account

