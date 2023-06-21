Billy Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance Holds Benefit Events for Highland Park Shooting Victim

Nearly one year since the mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, which resulted in the death of seven people and 48 injured, The Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan is hosting two charity events with his National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) to help benefit one of the youngest victims of the event.

The upcoming NWA events on July 8 and 9, will help 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was shot in the back and left paralyzed after the shooting.

Corgan, a resident of Highland Park and president of NWA, wanted to bring the community together a year after the shooting and also help Roberts and his family with his ongoing medical needs, including intensive rehabilitation and multiple surgeries.

On Saturday (July 8), the HP Cares for Cooper will be free for families to attend and feature a lineup of wrestling stars, including NWA World’s World Women’s Champion Kamille, National Heavyweight Champion EC3, the NWA United States Tag Team Champions the “Country Gentlemen” A.J. Cazana and Anthony Andrews, NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions M95 Madi and Missa Kate, NWA Women’s Television Champion Kenzie Paige, and the winners of the 2023 Crockett Cup Tournament Mike Knox and Trevor Murdoch, along with Natalia Markova, Robert Anthony, Jay BradleyJoe Alonzo, Thrillbilly Silas Mason, among many more.

“This event is a testament to the community’s resilience and the unifying power of wrestling,” said Corgan in a statement.

A second NWA event on Sunday (July 9) is open to a regular audience, who will sit in for a live double taping of the NWA TV series NWA Powerrr.

On July 4, 2022, Cooper suffered a severe spinal cord injury after being shot, along with his twin brother Luke, who did not sustain as serious an injury. Their mother Keely was also shot in two parts of her leg and also survived. She expressed her gratitude for the upcoming events in Highland Park and the ongoing generosity that has helped the family throughout the past year.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has shown extraordinary love and support as we fight for Cooper,” said Keely Roberts in a statement. “It is the kindness and unwavering dedication of our community that has sustained us during these challenging months.”

Photos by Chloe Mendel / High Rise PR