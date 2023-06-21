5 Mystifying Live Moments in Honor of John Lee Hooker

John Lee Hooker was an electric blues master, helping to shape the genre with his inventive style and adding to its list of standards tunes like “Hobo Blues,” “Boogie Chillen,” “Crawling Kingsnake,” and “Boom Boom.”

Experiencing him live, however, you’ll find nothing short of a magic man showing off his mystifying skills. Here are 5 live moments in honor of the great John Lee Hooker who passed away on June 21 in 2001.

1. “I’m Leaving” (Live at The Beat Room, 1964)

This 1964 performance sees the bluesman get a crowd on its feet with his “I’m Leaving.” He takes on the solid blues tune with effortless precision, thumbing away on his guitar and passionately wailing the words without a strain or a sweat broken.

2. “Hobo Blues” (Live at the American Folk Blues Festival, 1965)

The 1965 American Folk Blues Festival bore witness to Hooker performing his iconic “Hobo Blues.” While seemingly stoic, his delivery of the standard is impassioned and unrelenting, giving an unforgettable show of an equally memorable tune.

3. “I Didn’t Know” (Live At Montreux, 1983)

Live at Montreux in 1983, Hooker delivers a mesmerizing performance of “I Didn’t Know,” in which he not only plays the role of frontman, but bandleader, conducting the players behind him with the simple point of a finger. The persistent “I Didn’t Know” shuffles along effortlessly under his tutelage.

4. “Crawlin’ Kingsnake” (Live at Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1992)

The bluesman gives the audience at Shoreline Amphitheatre and the backing player beside him a show to remember. Taking on “Crawlin’ Kingsnake,” Hooker delivers another striking performance, effortlessly fingering his guitar and setting the mood for an entire amphitheater with his dark, syrupy baritone.

5. “Boom Boom” (Live At Montreux, 1990)

Live at Montreux in 1990, audiences were again able to witness the magic of the musician. Playing the iconic “Boom Boom” seated and with ease, Hooker is cool as a cucumber, mesmerizing in his stoicism, as the rest of his band dizzyingly keeps up with the master.

Photo Courtesy of the John Lee Hooker Estate