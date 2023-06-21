Billy Idol to Release Expanded Edition of Debut Album

Billy Idol launched his solo career in 1982 with the release of his self-titled debut album. The album proved to be enough to earn him fame a second time over and has since become a beloved project among fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

In celebration of that lauded release, the rock icon has decided to reissue Billy Idol with an expanded track list and previously unreleased recordings.

Out July 28, the project will feature the original 10-track album, a previously unreleased concert recording from The Roxy in West Hollywood, and a 12-minute Clubland Extended Remix of “White Wedding.”

Along with a regular digital release, Paul Hicks (who has remixed albums for the likes of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, George Harrison, and more) mixed a special Dolby Atmos “aural upgrade” version of the release.

In other Idol news, the singer will embark on a tour this fall. The run sees Idol playing in a number of iconic venues including, New York City’s Kings Theatre, D.C.’s The Anthem, and Boston’s MGM Music Hall. Find more information on the tour, HERE.

Last week, Idol set out on tour with the supergroup Generation Sex. The lineup includes Idol, Tony James from Generation X, and Steve Jones and Paul Cook from Sex Pistols. The group will perform at festivals around Europe and the U.K.

BILLY IDOL (EXPANDED EDITION)

TRACKLIST

DISC 1—BILLY IDOL

1. “Come On, Come On”

2. “White Wedding” (Part 1)

3. “Hot In The City”

4. “Dead On Arrival”

5. “Nobody’s Business”

6. “Love Calling”

7. “Hole In The Wall”

8. “Shooting Stars”

9. “It’s So Cruel”

10. “Congo Man”

11. “White Wedding” (Clubland Extended Remix) [Previously Unreleased]

DISC 2—LIVE FROM THE ROXY, 1982 (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

1. “Baby Talk”

2. “Untouchables”

3. “Come On, Come On”

4. “Hot In the City”

5. “Dead On Arrival”

6. “Heavens Inside”

7. “Ready Steady Go”

8. “Hole In The Wall”

9. “Shooting Stars”

10. Kiss Me Deadly”

11. “White Wedding”

12. “Nobody’s Business”

13. “Dancing With Myself”

14. “Mony Mony”

15. “Triumph”

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)