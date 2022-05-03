Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina Reunite on the 20th Anniversary of ‘American Idol’

Country music stars and fellow American Idol alums Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina reunited on the show’s 20th-anniversary special on Monday night (May 2). The duo performed a wistful rendition of Keith Whitley’s 1988 hit “When You Say Nothing At All.”

McCreery’s warm southern drawl and Alaina’s powerhouse vocals once again wowed the judges as they crooned through the number.

McCreery and Alaina first appeared on the Idol stage together in 2011. Both competed on season 10 of the show, with McCreery eventually taking the title at just 17 years old. Alaina was runner-up.

Now 11 years later, both artists have soared to the top of the country scene, securing a host of chart-topping hits and critical nods.

Ahead of their performance, the long-time friends chatted about their time on the show.

“I was a fan of this show before I was even on this show,” McCreery said. “Life was pretty normal for both of us going to high school up until the show.”

Alaina added, “I loved American Idol so much that it was punishment for me to not be able to watch it. So, I’m excited to be back. I’m excited to represent our season.”

With four consecutive No. 1 singles (“Five More Minutes,” “In Between”, “This Is It” and “You Time”) and more than 4 million albums sold, McCreery has become one of the most successful Idol winners. Alaina is similarly lauded, with multiple nominations for CMT and ACM awards and platinum-selling records to boot.

“You can’t turn on the radio without hearing Lauren, you can’t turn on the TV without seeing Lauren,” McCreery joked backstage.

“You’ve had a bunch of No. 1s now,” Alaina said. “He’s beating me.”

During their stint on Idol, they performed another classic country hit together – Randy Travis’ “I Told You So.” Check out their 2011 performance below.

Earlier this year, McCreery made his County to Country festival debut in London, Dublin, and Glasgow before performing a sold-out tour in Germany and the Netherlands. Now, the North Carolina native is set to perform across the U.S., including a stop in Austin, Texas at the iHeartCountry Festival. See McCreery’s full tour dates, HERE.

Alaina is also heading out on her “Top of the World Tour”, starting this month. Find more details over on her website.

Along with McCreery and Alaina, American Idol enlisted a number of past contestants and judges to help ring in its 20th birthday.

“Tonight we are opening the Idol Yearbook,” host Ryan Seacrest said.

Other notable appearances included Tamyra Gray, Pia Toscano, Anthony Federov, Brooke White, Justin Guarini, and William Hung.

Watch McCreery and Alaina’s full performance below.

Photo by Mitch Hadley/ABC Television Network