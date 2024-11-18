Blake Shelton’s Hero Inspired Him to Record Haunting New Song “Texas” (Exclusive)

There were many reasons Blake Shelton wanted to record his new song “Texas” when he heard it. He liked the minor chords; it is a fun jam, and the melody reminded him of one of his heroes –Ronnie Milsap.



“It kind of walks a line that’s a little bit of a ‘Stranger In My House’ or something like that,” Shelton told American Songwriter. “It’s kind of got this haunting thing about it, but you can also jam out and rock out to it at the same time.”



Johnny Clawson, Kyle Sturrock, Josh Dorr, and Lalo Guzman wrote “Texas,” which is Shelton’s debut single for BBR MUSIC GROUP/BMG NASHVILLE and Wheelhouse Records. Scott Hendricks, Shelton’s longtime collaborator, produced the song.



Shelton didn’t record “Texas,” knowing it would be the first single on his new label. He recorded it because he loved the song. After signing with BBR Music Group, he played “Texas,” and a couple of other songs for executives, who were on board immediately.



He’s past the point in his career where he tells his label what he wants his radio singles to be. Shelton is definite about the songs he wants to record, and then he lets executives take it from there. The fact the BBR staff was immediately excited about his picks was immensely encouraging to the singer.

If “Texas” goes to No. 1, it will be his 30th chart-topper. His Post Malone collaboration “Pour Me a Drink” recently went to No. 1 on country radio airplay charts. However, Shelton said he’s not going to pretend to know the target for country radio anymore.

Blake Shelton Wanted Honesty and Truth About New Song

“When I went in and played three or four things for BMG, they’re the ones that went, ‘Oh my God, this song,’” he said. “Then as I went around and played it for other friends and family and people that I work with. It was unanimous every time I played it for people. They were like, ‘Play that again.’”



Shelton said one man demanded to hear “Texas” three times in a row before he would let the former Voice coach leave the meeting.



“It was exactly what I was praying for throughout this process,” Shelton said. “I am to the point in my career where I’ve started to think people maybe a lot of times we’re going to wait to see what I say first.”

He wanted the opposite out of his new label team – honesty and truth — and he got it.



“I feel like I want to make a big swing at this thing this time, and I hope that it’s as right as it can be,” Shelton said. “We didn’t even have to have those conversations with ‘Texas.’ It was just, ‘Oh my God, we’re doing this.’”



The instant agreement and enthusiasm were a massive relief for Shelton.



“I knew I loved the song, but I don’t record songs that I don’t love,” he said. “So that was the easy part to, know that I loved it. I needed to know what other people thought about it before I was willing to say, ‘Let’s come with it first.’ I haven’t done this in a long time, and I wanted it to have an impact.”

