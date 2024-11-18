Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (11/18/24)? How to Watch for Free

Tonight, Monday November 18, marks a new episode of The Voice, continuing where last week’s episodes left off. On Monday and Tuesday last week, fans saw the Knockouts kick off with a bang. One contestant quit, others were stolen, and still more were sent home as others stayed in the competition. The first two Knockout Rounds were brutal for fans and contestants alike, and The Voice is returning with more.

Videos by American Songwriter

The episode tonight airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also be available the next day on Peacock. For streaming options, there’s FuboTV, Sling, Hulu, and YouTube TV, where fans can catch the episode live with a subscription. If you don’t have a subscription to any of these platforms, you can most likely sign up for a free trial if you haven’t before. Here’s a friendly reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re billed, unless you decide you like the platform.

Tonight’s episode of The Voice will also include appearances from the Mega Mentors, Jennifer Hudson and Sting. Each coach chooses three of their artists to perform against each other, with one ultimately becoming the winner of the Knockouts. The winner will move on to the Live Performance, while the others will be sent packing. However, last week a contestant shocked the show and viewers at home by quitting the competition after being saved following the Battle Round.

[RELATED: Blake Shelton and Adam Levine’s Frenemy Rivalry Gets New Life With Launch of Singing Competition]

Last Week’s Episode of The Voice Saw a Country Hopeful Take Himself Out of the Competition

On the Tuesday November 12 episode of The Voice, hopeful country star Tanner Frick voluntarily left the competition after rehearsals for the Knockouts. This left a two-way Knockout between Cameron Wright and Sloane Simon, with Wright winning and Michael Bublé using a Save on Simon.

Fans and the coaches were left reeling after the news of Frick’s departure from The Voice. He was initially eliminated during the Battle Rounds, when Reba McEntire chose his opponent, Tate Renner, on the November 4 episode. Bublé used a Steal on Frick, who had received a four-chair turn in the Blind Auditions. Frick, however, apparently did not seem keen on staying in the competition. He posted a cryptic message on social media following his departure, writing, “Ain’t nobody want me anyway…”

It’s unclear if this is a reference to something else, or if he’s lamenting his losses on The Voice. Either way, fans were left stunned with the news. Furthermore, there were some team shake-ups as well. Gwen Stefani snagged Jake Tankersley from Snoop Dogg’s team, while Reba McEntire stole Edward Preble from Bublé.

Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC