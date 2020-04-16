All three American PROs Contribute to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund

At this time of crisis which has deeply impacted the music community, there is the good news of unity when needed most: All three Performing Rights Organizations in America – ASCAP, BMI and SESAC – have united with MusiCares to create a special fund, which will be part of the existing COVID-19 Relief Fund, to help music creators affected by the pandemic.



The fund was established by MusiCares in March to help all music industry workers in need. This fund established by the PROS will be under the MusiCares umbrella, but focus on helping their respective songwriters, composers and lyricists.

Members and affiliates of each contributing PRO are encouraged to apply for a grant through the COVID-19 relief fund via www.musicares.org.



MusiCares is a wing of the Recording Academy which has been helping musicians for decades. They started their COVID-19 Relief Fund in March with initial seed donations of $1 million each by MusiCares and the Recording Academy.



Since then, many millions more have been raised with the support of numerous partners. However, more is needed to meet the growing demand.



“It’s inspiring to see every sector of the music industry band together during a time of need,” said Recording Academy Interim CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. “With the help of these latest contributions and the generous donations over the past few weeks, we’ve been able to garner more than $10 million to provide aid for music people across all genres, crafts and disciplines affected by the coronavirus pandemic. That said, the need is still so great and these times remain critical for music people.”

“There is still much more work to be done,” said MusiCares chair Steve Boom, “and we hope that those who have supported us will continue to inspire others to do what’s needed for the music industry during this unprecedented time.”

From ASCAP’s CEO Elizabeth Matthews: “Songwriters, composers and lyricists are the backbone of the music industry — not only is their craft vital to our creative culture and so many other businesses, they also help to lift up humanity in moments like these. We thank our fellow PROs for joining together with ASCAP to create and support this specially created fund through MusiCares and the Recording Academy that will provide our music writers with the emergency relief grants they need at this difficult time.”

From BMI’s CEO Mike O’Neill: “The MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund is an important resource for songwriters and composers, who, like so many, have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. BMI is grateful to be able to contribute to this initiative and help in some small way to ease the financial hardship of music creators during this trying time. We are happy to join ASCAP and SESAC in supporting this vital effort and we thank them, the Recording Academy, and MusiCares for helping all of our writers. The creative community is resilient and will continue to inspire the industry as we get through this together.”

From SESAC CEO John Josephson:

“We recognize the profound impact which the COVID-19 pandemic and state mandated shutdowns are having on songwriters as well as the global music community. We’re pleased to be joining with ASCAP and BMI to support MusiCares’ expanded funding in support of songwriter and composer applicants. It’s essential that we do all we can to make sure that our creators have the resources they need to navigate this crisis and continue practicing their craft.”

From MusiCares: The MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund was created by the Recording Academy and MusiCares to provide monetary support to music people in need due to the cancellation of income-generating music events and other industry work opportunities. Beyond the fund, all Recording Academy Chapters have committed to fundraising in their local communities. Additionally, the Recording Academy appealed to Congress to further protect musicians, performers, songwriters, and studio professionals such as self-employed gig workers who are impacted by cancellations due to the ongoing pandemic. The Recording Academy and MusiCares will continue to provide resources to those in need.

If you wish to support our efforts to assist music professionals in need, visit: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund

If you are a member of the music industry in need of assistance, visit: musicares.org.