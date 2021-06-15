MusiCares Expands Efforts Following Final Round of COVID-19 Relief

When the pandemic hit, MusiCares immediately went to work offering relief to the music community, raising and distributing more than $25 million, which benefitted more than 34,000 professionals within the industry since March 2020.

Now, as MusiCares distributes its final round of funding through its COVID-19 relief efforts, including the distribution of an additional $2 million raised during Music on a Mission, the organization, founded by the Recording Academy in 1989, is focusing on future efforts in a post-pandemic world.

As the industry returns to the road, and stage, MusiCares is expanding its support to music professionals through new mental health programming and virtual support sessions, in addition to ongoing services in medical, dental, and hearing, addiction recovery services, preventative clinics, responding to unforeseen personal emergencies and other individual cases.

“The pandemic has been devastating to musicians, tour managers, stage crews, and so many others that are involved in making music happen,” said Laura Segura, executive director, MusiCares, in a statement. “We heard from our community that many are experiencing elevated levels of depression, financial insecurity and low levels of confidence that they could pay for basic living expenses during the pandemic.”

Segura added, “It is encouraging to know that music people turned to MusiCares in their time of need and we hope they continue to do so as we reacclimate post-pandemic.”

Music professionals already receiving assistance from the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, who are still in need, are also eligible to apply again.

“As it’s often said in our biz, ‘the show must go on,'” shared MusiCares grant recipient. “Thank you for all that you did during this most difficult of years to sustain a vital forum for artists, live music and community, and for supporting me through your COVID-19 Relief program. Besides being much needed good news, it was a great encouragement and inspired me to stay creative and courageous.”