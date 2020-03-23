Information on how to apply for help, and also how to donate.



“The power to help.” That is what MusiCares has to offer, and always has. Not only do they have the intention to help, they have an amazing organization in place to immediately offer help to those who need it, in this time of crisis.



MusiCares is the wing of the Recording Academy that has quietly but profoundly been helping a multitude of musicians and music people for decades. They have been there for countless music people who had nowhere else to turn for help. always with substantial efforts to give real help to those in need. Their track-record is one of ongoing, genuine service to the music community.



Now when people are needing help more than ever, they are taking real action with the establishment of their COVID-19 Relief Fund. If you work in the music industry, and are in need of help, information below will explain how to apply.



In addition to the financial aid they are offering, they are helping by providing a lot of information that covers a big range of concerns, much of which is included here, about so many aspects of this crisis.



They are also in need of donations. Information on how to do so is below. If you want to help and can, this is a very real and immediate way of doing so, with assurance your help will go to those who need it most.

Here is their message to all:



From MusiCares/The Recording Academy:



In recent weeks, COVID-19 has devastated our music community, leaving thousands of music creators and professionals without work and an uncertain future.

But we have the power to help.

The Recording Academy and its affiliated charitable foundation MusiCares have established the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help our peers in the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

While the Recording Academy is best known for Music’s Biggest Night, the GRAMMY Awards Telecast, we serve the music community year round, by providing emergency aid through MusiCares, to the advocacy work we do to protect musicians’ rights.

Please join us to help keep the music community alive and thriving, giving it as much as it gives us.

To donate: https://www.grammy.com/musicares/donations

MusiCares is aware of the enormous financial burden to those whose creative practices and incomes are being adversely impacted by COVID-19. We are deeply saddened that it is resulting in loss of work due to venue closures, festival and event cancellations and travel restrictions.

To help address the concerns of the industry during this time, we have expanded our services to include lost income due to the cancellation of scheduled gigs or performances due to Coronavirus/COVID-19 precautionary measures.

If you are being impacted by the Coronavirus crisis and need support please see below:

FAQ (FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS)

Applying for Assistance

Music industry professionals may apply for basic living assistance (rent or mortgage). Initial grant requests can be made up to $1000 to compensate for cancelled work that was scheduled and lost. Should we receive additional funding, we will evaluate the grant amounts available. All items below must be included in your request:

A completed MusiCares application Proof of cancellations and bookings Copy of your lease agreement or mortgage statement which includes account numbers, vendor address and your name on the lease or statement

*Please note that incomplete applications will not be reviewed and requests will be processed in the order in which received. It could take up to two weeks to process a completed application.

COVID-19 Relief Application (South Region)

COVID-19 Relief Application (West Region)

COVID-19 Relief Application (East Region)

Public Health Information

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Quick Reference Guide: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/workplace-school-and…

Financial and General Assistance

Federal-State-Local Benefits Finder: https://www.benefits.gov

211: Visit http://211.org/services/covid19 or dial 2-1-1.

Freelance Artist Resources

CERF+: https://cerfplus.org/coronavirus

(general): https://covid19freelanceartistresource.wordpress.com

I Care If You Listen: https://www.icareifyoulisten.com/2020/03/covid-19-emergency-funding-arti…

Mental Health & Coping Resources

Experts recommend getting adequate sleep, eating well, and engaging in exercise, among other tips for practicing good self-care.

Anyone already managing existing mental health conditions should prioritize self-care during uncertain times, and not hesitate to contact their clinician(s) with any questions or concerns.

To reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), OR text “START” to 741-741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has guidance on managing mental health and coping during COVID-19 for children and caregivers, as well as guidance for higher education administrators.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has information on travel, media resources, and other research on COVID-19.

Anxiety and Depression Association of America Psychologist Jelena Kecmanovic provides some science-based strategies and tips for coping with COVID-19 anxiety.

Entertainment Assistance Resources

Actors Fund: https://actorsfund.org/services-and-programs/social-services-financial-a…

IATSE: https://www.iatse.net/coronavirus-update-portal

Musicians Foundation: www.musiciansfoundation.org

Sound Royalties: https://soundroyalties.com

Sweet Relief: https://www.sweetrelief.org/covid-19-fund.html

Bank and Credit Card

Bank of America: https://about.bankofamerica.com/promo/assistance/latest-updates-from-ban…

Capital One: https://www.capitalone.com/coronavirus

Chase: https://www.chase.com/digital/resources/update

Fifth Third: https://www.53.com/content/fifth-third/en/alerts/covid-support.html

PNC Bank: Visit https://www.pnc.com/en/customer-service/update-center.html?lnksrc=homepa… or dial 888-762-2265

U.S. Bank: Visit https://www.usbank.com/splash/covid-19.html or dial 888-287-7817

Wells Fargo: Visit https://www.wellsfargo.com/jump/enterprise/coronavirus-response or dial 800-219-9739

Gig Workers (drivers)

Doordash: https://help.doordash.com/dashers/s/article/COVID-19-Financial-Assistanc…

Instacart: https://medium.com/shopper-news/introducing-new-guidelines-and-policies-…

Lyft: https://www.lyft.com/safety/coronavirus

Postmates: https://support.postmates.com/fleet/articles/360040757531-article-Postma…

Uber: https://www.uber.com/us/en/coronavirus/

NOTE: Individuals are advised to keep documentation of ALL lost work and potential earnings as there may be future government programs offering income and/or tax relief due to loss of employment or business.



For more info, you can contact MusiCares/The Recording Academy here:

https://www.grammy.com/contact