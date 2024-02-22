Hozier Allegedly Set to Release New EP With 4 Unreleased Tracks; Allison Russell Featured

Following the success of his latest album, Unreal Unearth, Hozier is allegedly planning to release new music in the form of an EP. He spoke with Mexican radio show El Camino while on tour, Hozier revealed that he’ll be dropping an EP of four unreleased songs.

One of these songs is “Wildflower and Barley” featuring Allison Russell. Hozier began by admitting he probably shouldn’t talk about the release too much, since there hasn’t been an official announcement yet. However, he did say “So I guess next month I’ll release about four songs … unreleased tracks, you know.”

He continued, “We were still deciding as to which songs will go on the first … EP. So this dear, dear friend of mine, an incredible artist called Allison Russell … she recorded a song with me called ‘Wildflower and Barley,’ which I kind of wrote during the pandemic … just referencing the stillness and on the eerie sort of unhappy quiet of like living in the countryside or living in the city, seeing empty streets … I wrote sort of a playful song around that and Allison joins me on that.”

Hozier concluded by saying that “there are collabs” on the EP, so it’s possible there will be more guest artists on these unreleased songs. Fans will have to keep their eyes peeled next month for new Hozier content.

Hozier is Still On His Unreal Unearth Tour

Hozier is kicking off the 2024 leg of his tour at the Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona on February 24. From there, he will travel to Colombia, Argentina, and Brazil for three festivals in March, then head back to the U.S. for his Unreal Unearth Tour.

Starting in Raleigh, North Carolina, he will then travel across the U.S. hitting cities like Dallas, Austin, and Houston, Texas; Orlando, West Palm Beach, and Tampa, Florida; and Saratoga Springs, Syracuse, and Forest Hills, New York.

Hozier will then hop across the pond for the U.K. and Ireland portion of the tour. He starts in Rathfarnham, Ireland, hitting London, Chepstow, and Glasgow. Before long he’ll be back in the U.S. for another stretch. Overall, he’s doing quite a bit of traveling, concluding the tour on September 18 in Los Angeles, California.

