Bob Dylan Adds Dates to 2023 Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour

Earlier this week, Bob Dylan launched a new North American leg of his ongoing tour in support of his 2020 studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, and now the folk-rock legend has tacked on a series of new dates to the end of the trek.
Seven new shows have been added to the tour, spanning from a November 24-25 stand in Baltimore through a December 2 performance in Evansville, Indiana. The trek also will be stopping in Richmond and Roanoke, Virginia; Huntington, West Virginia; and Richmond, Kentucky.
[RELATED: Bob Dylan Surprises Farm Aid Crowd with Short Set Backed by The Heartbreakers]
Tickets for the new concerts will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. local, while some presale tickets will be available on October 5 starting at 10 a.m. local time.
Dylan kicked off the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in 2021, and he has plans to continue the trek into next year.
He began the new leg with an October 1-2 engagement in Kansas City, Missouri. The shows featured renditions of nearly every song from Rough and Rowdy Ways, as well as such gems from his back catalog as “Watching the River Flow,” “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” and “Gotta Serve Somebody.” Dylan also played the Buddy Holly classic “Not Fade Away” on October 1 and the Johnny Mercer standard “That Old Black Magic” on October 2.
Before kicking of the latest series of shows, Dylan made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Farm Aid benefit concert on September 23 in Noblesville, Indiana. Taking the stage without any introduction, he played a three-song set backed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, keyboardist Benmont Tench, and drummer Steve Ferrone, as well as two members of Campbell’s current band The Dirty Knobs.
The performance saw Dylan playing guitar onstage for the first time in seven years, and featured the songs “Maggie’s Farm,” “Positively 4th Street,” and “Ballad of a Thin Man.” It also marked Dylan’s first performance at Farm Aid since the inaugural event in 1985.
Meanwhile, while Dylan is out on the road, a new box set titled The Complete Budokan 1978 will be released on November 17. The live collection will feature recordings of every song from his February 28 and March 1, 1978, concerts at the famous Tokyo venue.
You can check out a version of “The Man in Me” from the box set at Dylan’s official YouTube channel.
Here are the upcoming shows on Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour 2023 (new dates in bold):
Oct. 1 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
Oct. 2 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
Oct. 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
Oct. 6 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre
Oct. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre
Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre
Oct. 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
Oct. 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
Oct. 14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
Oct. 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
Oct. 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
Oct. 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Oct. 21 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
Oct. 23 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre
Oct. 24 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre
Oct. 26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Oct. 27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Oct. 29 – Montreal, QB @ Place des Arts – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
Oct. 30 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre
Nov. 1 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall
Nov. 3 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 4 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 5 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 7 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
Nov. 8 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
Nov. 10 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
Nov. 11 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater
Nov. 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Nov. 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Nov. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Nov. 20 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall
Nov. 21 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall
Nov. 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
Nov. 25 – Baltimore, MD @ Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
Nov. 27 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
Nov. 29 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
Nov. 30 – Huntington, WV @ Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center
Dec. 2 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts
Dec. 3 – Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza