Bob Dylan Adds Dates to 2023 Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour

Earlier this week, Bob Dylan launched a new North American leg of his ongoing tour in support of his 2020 studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, and now the folk-rock legend has tacked on a series of new dates to the end of the trek.

Seven new shows have been added to the tour, spanning from a November 24-25 stand in Baltimore through a December 2 performance in Evansville, Indiana. The trek also will be stopping in Richmond and Roanoke, Virginia; Huntington, West Virginia; and Richmond, Kentucky.

Tickets for the new concerts will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. local, while some presale tickets will be available on October 5 starting at 10 a.m. local time.

Dylan kicked off the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in 2021, and he has plans to continue the trek into next year.

He began the new leg with an October 1-2 engagement in Kansas City, Missouri. The shows featured renditions of nearly every song from Rough and Rowdy Ways, as well as such gems from his back catalog as “Watching the River Flow,” “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” and “Gotta Serve Somebody.” Dylan also played the Buddy Holly classic “Not Fade Away” on October 1 and the Johnny Mercer standard “That Old Black Magic” on October 2.

Before kicking of the latest series of shows, Dylan made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Farm Aid benefit concert on September 23 in Noblesville, Indiana. Taking the stage without any introduction, he played a three-song set backed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, keyboardist Benmont Tench, and drummer Steve Ferrone, as well as two members of Campbell’s current band The Dirty Knobs.

The performance saw Dylan playing guitar onstage for the first time in seven years, and featured the songs “Maggie’s Farm,” “Positively 4th Street,” and “Ballad of a Thin Man.” It also marked Dylan’s first performance at Farm Aid since the inaugural event in 1985.

Meanwhile, while Dylan is out on the road, a new box set titled The Complete Budokan 1978 will be released on November 17. The live collection will feature recordings of every song from his February 28 and March 1, 1978, concerts at the famous Tokyo venue.

You can check out a version of “The Man in Me” from the box set at Dylan’s official YouTube channel.

Here are the upcoming shows on Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour 2023 (new dates in bold):

Oct. 1 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 2 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Oct. 6 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Oct. 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Oct. 14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

Oct. 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

Oct. 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

Oct. 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Oct. 21 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

Oct. 23 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

Oct. 24 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

Oct. 26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Oct. 27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Oct. 29 – Montreal, QB @ Place des Arts – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Oct. 30 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

Nov. 1 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall

Nov. 3 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 4 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 5 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 7 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 8 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 10 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

Nov. 11 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater

Nov. 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Nov. 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Nov. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Nov. 20 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall

Nov. 21 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall

Nov. 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

Nov. 25 – Baltimore, MD @ Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

Nov. 27 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

Nov. 29 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Nov. 30 – Huntington, WV @ Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center

Dec. 2 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts

Dec. 3 – Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza