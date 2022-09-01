Jason Aldean and Publicity Firm Part Ways Following Wife’s Comments About Changing Gender

Country singer/songwriter Jason Aldean and his publicity firm of 17 years, The GreenRoom, have parted ways.

GreenRoom co-owner Tyne Parrish has not yet revealed the reason for this split, but she did give a comment to Billboard about this change to the company’s roster. “Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason,” Parrish said. “We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music—he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

Despite the seemingly sudden split, this change comes just a week after Brittany Aldean posted comments on social media that have been considered by many to be transphobic.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” Brittany captioned a video on her Instagram account. Jason then commented on the video, “Lmao!! I’m glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.”

In a since expired Instagram Stories, Brittany added to her statement. “Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence,” she posted.

“The other day Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat. They’re children. Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions. Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tom boy phase without changing my gender,” she concluded.

In response to Brittany’s statements, several other singers have chimed in on the issue.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” Cassadee Pope tweeted. “But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” Maren Morris replied.

As a result of the dust-up, Brittany and her sister-in-law, Kasi, who is married to country singer Chuck Wicks, doubled down with Barbie-inspired clothing, available for a limited time.

“Thank you guys so much for the love and support this week💕,” Brittany wrote before revealing the clothes. “Tomorrow morning we launch our Barbie inspired line!! We can’t wait to see what y’all think!

“Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week 🙄., she wrote in a subsequent post. “Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it. Introducing our NEW Barbie-inspired line LIVE NOW❣️

“**Through this launch we will be giving back to and supporting @operationlightshine in effort to help fight child exploitation and human trafficking🙌🏼.”

American Songwriter has reached out to The GreenRoom for further comment.

Photo Credit: Joseph Llanes / Greenroom PR