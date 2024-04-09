Tangled Up in Blues: Check Out Bob Dylan Performing with Jimmie Vaughan at Final Show of His Latest Tour

Bob Dylan wrapped up the latest leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour this past Saturday, April 6, in Austin, Texas, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Seven songs into concert, Dylan invited a special guest to join him and his band, veteran blues guitarist Jimmie Vaughan.

Videos by American Songwriter

Vaughan wound up playing with Dylan and company for most of the rest of the show. He lent his guitar talents to nine songs—“I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” “My Own Version of You,” “Crossing the Rubicon,” “To Be Alone with You,” “Gotta Serve Somebody,” “Walking by Myself,” “Big River,” “Goodbye Jimmy Reed,” and “Every Grain of Sand.”

[Buy Bob Dylan Concert Tickets]

“Walking by Myself” and “Big River” were covers of songs by, respectively, Jimmy Reed and Johnny Cash. You can checkout the full set list at BobDylan.com and Setlist.fm.

You can listen to audio of Dylan’s full April 6 performance in Austin on YouTube.

[Buy Jimmie Vaughan Concert Tickets]

About Jimmie Vaughan

Vaughan, who is based in Austin, is best known as a founding member of The Fabulous Thunderbirds as well as for being the older brother of late guitar legend Stevie Ray Vaughan.

The Vaughan brothers were both featured on Dylan’s 1990 studio album Under the Red Sky.

[RELATED: Huey Lewis Reveals That Bob Dylan Once Sent Him a Song to Record—and He Misplaced the Cassette]

Vaughan’s and Dylan’s 2024 Tour Plans

Jimmie Vaughan recently postponed a series of spring U.S. headlining dates, “due to unforeseen circumstances,” and rescheduled most of them for the fall. He also has plenty of other previously announced gigs, starting with an April 26 concert in Dallas. Vaughan’s 2024 itinerary includes three shows in July opening for Buddy Guy, and three dates supporting Eric Clapton in October.

As for Dylan, his next concerts will be this summer as part of Willie Nelson’s 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The trek also will feature performances at select dates by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, and others.

The tour kicks off on June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia, and is mapped out through a September 20 performance in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Tickets for Outlaw Music Festival dates and Vaughan’s concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.