Bob Dylan Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Reimagined Video for “Subterranean Homesick Blues”

As Bob Dylan marks his 60th Anniversary as an incomparable recording artist, he shares a new music video for “Subterranean Homesick Blues 2022.” The video features a kinetic collage created by a diverse array of artists, inspired by the original video’s lyric cue cards.

Along with the video’s release, Sony Music, Columbia Records, and Legacy Recordings are revealing an Augmented Reality filter. The filter provides a POV interactive experience featuring Dylan’s ubiquitous Ray-Ban Wayfarers.

The new “Subterranean Homesick Blues 2022” clip pays homage to the iconic opening of D.A. Pennebaker’s Don’t Look Back – the cinéma vérité documentary chronicling Dylan’s 1965 UK tour. New lyric/cue cards were created by contemporary artists, filmmakers, musicians, and graphic designers.

The handwritten cue cards in Pennebaker’s original clip featured selected words and phrases from the song, riddled with deliberate misspellings, puns, and “hidden” jokes. The cue cards have been reimagined by the likes of Julian House, Patti Smith, Zep, Cey Adams, Francis Cabrel, Bruce Springsteen, Futura, Noel Fielding, Jim Jarmusch, Bobby Gillespie, Paris Redux, Wolfgang Niedecken, Jun Miura, Kate Gibb, Jonathan Barnbrook, Dave Shrigley, and Eric Haze.

More information on the new video and the AR filter can be found on the new Dylan60 microsite.

“Subterranean Homesick Blues” acted as the lead single from his 1965 album Bringing It All Back Home – his fifth studio album for Columbia. The track was one of Dylan’s first releases to showcase his new electric sound and was his first to break into the U.S. top 40.

Dylan’s rattling off of the song’s intricate lyrics has been cited as a precursor to modern rap while the original video is widely considered one of the cornerstones of music video history.

In addition, the new Bob Dylan Center is scheduled to open in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 10, 2022. Designed by Olson Kundig, the center will house and exhibit more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures created and owned by Dylan over seven decades.

Photo Courtesy of Fred Tanneau/AFP/GettyImages