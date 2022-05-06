New Song Friday! Hear New Music From Black Star, The Afghan Whigs, Drive-By Truckers, John Carpenter and More

Hello and welcome back to our running series in which we share with you our favorite songs and music videos from the week.

In this installment, we’ve got new tracks from Drive-By Truckers, The Afghan Whigs, John Carpenter, Nell and the Flaming Lips, Black Star, and more.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the music.

1. Black Star

This week marked the release of the latest album from the hip-hop duo Black Star. The new album, No Fear Of Time, comes at a tumultuous moment in society. But it offers the wisdom and solace that many need. Check out one of the new songs, “O.G.” below.

2. Drive-By Truckers

The southern rock band released its latest single earlier this week. That new track, “Every Single Storied Flameout,” features the group’s signature heft and insightful lyrics. The new song also portends a new LP from the group, Welcome 2 Club XIII. Check out the new single below.

3. Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

This week, the rock band, which was our American Songwriter cover story for March/April, released their latest music video for the single “April Fool.” It’s loud, shreds, and captures exactly what fans want when they dive into the new music from the popular band from the Guns N’ Roses guitarist.

4. The Afghan Whigs

The influential rock band released its latest single and accompanying music video this week for the song “The Getaway.” The song is eerie and recalls Ziggy Stardust-era David Bowie. Check out the new single below, which also portends a new LP from the band—How Do You Burn?out September 9.

5. John Carpenter

The master of the horror movie soundtrack is back with his latest single, “I’ll Find You,” from the upcoming soundtrack for a scary new movie from the streaming service Peacock. Carpenter worked on the new music with his regular collaborators: his son Cody Carpenter and friend Daniel Davies (son of The Kinks’ guitarist Dave Davies).

6. Pluralone

The group spearheaded by Josh Klinghoffer released its latest single, “Offend,” earlier this week. The acoustic-driven song comes from the former Red Hot Chili Pepper-turned-Pearl Jam touring musician. It’s sticky and strange: his signature. Check it out below.

7. Nell and The Flaming Lips

The new group is a combination of the young singer Nell and the established alternative rock band The Flaming Lips. It’s also one of the most exciting projects of the new year. Check out the group’s newest transformative single, “The Weeping Song,” below, which dropped earlier this week.

8. Smokey Brights

Seattle rock band Smokey Brights gets better by the day. They boast sincerity like Bruce Springsteen, electricity like Fleetwood Mac, and conscience like Neil Young. Check out this new single, “Child Of Noise,” from the band that’s fronted by husband and wife duo Ryan and Kim Devlin.

9. Mimoza

Burgeoning pop star Mimoza released her latest single today (May 6), “Unprotected.” The song is as catchy as the snaps that comprise its rhythm track. We envision great things from the artist in the future, so we’ll be sure to stay tuned. For now, check out her latest song release below.

10. Train

While the band may have first made a name for itself in the ’90s, the group continues to write and release hits. With enough verve to propel a ship around the world, this new song features the best of the band: soulful hooks and a voice like a flashbulb.

11. Fantastic Negrito

The Bay Area rocker released his latest pointed rocker today (along with an accompanying music video). That song, “They Go Low,” comes as part of the forthcoming release of his next LP, White Jesus Black Problems, which, as one can imagine, deals with many social trappings of modern society. Check out the new single here below.

12. Painted Shield

The Pacific Northwest rock group, which includes Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard and acclaimed songwriters Mason Jennings and Brittany Davis, released its latest single today, “Fallin’ Out The Sky.” The new track bumps and thrills. Check it out here below.

13. The Linda Lindas

Today, the socially conscious group of young rockers released their latest single and video for the song, “Why,” which features the Riot Grrl (and band mentor) Kathleen Hanna. The band, which is set to go on tour with Japanese Breakfast, has already dropped its debut LP, Growing Up. Check out the new work here below.

14. Carly Rae Jepsen

The talented songwriter and performer released her latest single today, “Western Wind,” and the new track blends pop, Americana and Jepsen’s signature bright, nimble singing voice. Check out the new work here below and enjoy the sunshine that seeps in.

Drive-By Truckers: Photo by Brantley Guitierrez / Big Hassle