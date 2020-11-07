Moog fans clear your schedule this Sunday! The Bob Moog Foundation hosts its second one-hour virtual tour of its Moogseum this Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2pm Eastern Time, and is open to the international community.

The tour is led by Bob’s daughter and Foundation executive director Michelle Moog-Koussa, who will offer unique insights and delve into various exhibits exploring Bob’s work and life during the early Big Briar years (1978-1984). This will be followed by a 15-minute Q & A session.

Bob Moog was a music engineer who designed the first commercial synthesizer, the Moog synthesizer in 1964 and the Mini-Moog in 1970. According to the Foundation’s announcement, Virtual Moogseum Tour: Early Big Briar Years will examine the origins of Big Briar, the new company Bob formed immediately after leaving Moog Music, Inc. in Buffalo, NY, and the technical developments that came from that company, as well as Bob’s new life in rural western North Carolina. Dale Ong, the young engineer who worked closely with Bob during that period, will join the conversation to add insight into this unique period of the Moog legacy.

“I was ten years old when my father left Moog Music, Inc. and started Big Briar,” Moog-Koussa said. “I have vivid memories of that period, and will share some of the joys and challenges of that phase of my father’s career. This was really a very special era where, once unbound by the corporate structure he lamented, he was free to focus on projects that were truly important to his creative aspirations.”

Moogseum

Tickets are available through Eventbrite, with the Foundation recommending a “pay what you can” price. The funding generated from the tour will help support the Moogseum, which has been closed since the pandemic started in March.

The tour will be viewed through a private YouTube link, accessible to ticket holders only.

Purchase tickets here: http://bit.ly/TheEarlyBigBriarYears.