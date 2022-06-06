Bon Jovi Founding Member and Bassist Alec John Such Dies at 70

Alec John Such, founding member and original bass player of Bon Jovi, died on June 5. He was 70. Details surrounding the cause of Such’s death were not shared.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such,” read a statement from the band released on social media. “He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band.”

Born in Yonkers, New York, Such worked as the manager of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey where he booked the early iteration of Bon Jovi, Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones, before joining the band. Formed in New Jersey in 1983, Such was also responsible for bringing in guitarist Richie Sambora and drummer Tico Torres to the band and remained with Bon Jovi through their first five albums, including his final release with them, Keep the Faith, in 1992.

Alec, you will be missed pic.twitter.com/ilfTeYyQhR — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) June 5, 2022

Throughout his tenure with the band, Such recorded some of Bon Jovi’s biggest hits like “Wanted Dead or Alive” and “Livin’ On a Prayer” before parting ways with the group in 1994. Such was replaced by Hugh McDonald, who had previously performed with the band on their 1984 hit “Runaway,” and became an official member of Bon Jovi in 2016.

“To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him,” the band’s message continued. “He was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We’ll miss him dearly.”

When Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, Such reunited with the band. “[I] love them to death,” said Such during the induction ceremony. “I always will.”

Such added, “When Jon Bon Jovi called me up and asked me to be in his band many years ago, I soon realized how serious he was and he had a vision that he wanted to bring us to. And I’m only too happy to have been a part of that vision.”

Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images