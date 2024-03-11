Watch Bruce Springsteen Recall First Hearing of Jon Bon Jovi in Trailer for Upcoming Docuseries

Bruce Springsteen is featured in the first trailer for Bon Jovi’s upcoming docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which will premiere on Hulu on April 26.

Videos by American Songwriter

The four-part presentation celebrates the New Jersey rockers’ 40-year career, while looking at the band’s rise to fame, triumphs and personal struggles, including frontman Jon Bon Jovi’s recent vocal issues.

[Buy Bruce Springsteen Concert Tickets]

In the preview, Springsteen is shown recalling when he first heard about Jon Bon Jovi, commenting, “There’s some young kid around here from New Jersey who’s making some noise.”

Later in the trailer, Springsteen enthuses, “Jon’s choruses demand to be sung by 20,000 people in an arena.

Bon Jovi Members Speak

The promo also features interview segments with the Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, and former guitarist Richie Sambora.

[RELATED: Jon Bon Jovi Addresses Vocal Issues and the Future of Bon Jovi: “If I Can’t Be Great, I’m Out”]

At the beginning of the trailer, Jon says, “There was no plan B in my life, ever. Bon Jovi was all or nothing.”

Bryan then remarks, “[We were] five guys from nowhere. And if you work hard enough and you dream big enough you can make it.”

Interspersed with the interview clips is footage of the band playing live and caught in candid moments.

Also in the trailer, Bon Jovi shares recollections of coming up with songs for the band, some of which he recalls writing in his bedroom in New Jersey.

“I remember the day we wrote ‘Living on a Prayer,’ not thinking much of the song,” he says. Cut to Sambora commenting, “I said, ‘That’s the best song we’ve written to date.’”

On Bon Jovi’s Successes and Excesses

Bon Jovi also comments about the band’s skyrocketing success.

“We were just crushing it. Anything that every one of those bands talks about, we did it,” the singer says. “It was real fun, and I thought everybody else was enjoying it too.” Sambora then cuts in, saying, “Wrong!”

The next segment focuses on how the excesses began to take a toll on the band members.

“It destroyed my marriage,” Torres says. “But I don’t think I should have been married at that time anyway.” Adds Bon Jovi, “It almost killed us.”

Sambora then addresses his decision to quit the band. “I don’t regret leaving, but I regret how I did it,” he says.

We then hear Jon remark, “Nobody expected Richie to quit in the middle of the night. It was heartbreaking.”

Jon Bon Jovi’s Vocal Struggles

The last portion of the trailer features recent footage of Jon as he undergoes treatment for his vocal issues.

“I’m optimistic, but I’m scared,” the frontman says, while a clip shows him in a hospital bed holding up an erasable note board with the message, “I’m good,” and a smiley face.

“I don’t know if there’s gonna be a happing ending,” he adds.

Near the end of the trailer, we hear Bon Jovi say, “With every decade comes another life’s lesson. It’s all or nothing. That’s why the legacy matters.”

More About the Docuseries’ Premiere

Before Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story makes its television debut on Hulu on April 26, the docuseries will premiere at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, on March 14.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.