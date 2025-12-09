After a long and difficult battle with cancer, Raul Malo has died. The beloved Mavericks frontman and singer passed away at the age of 60. According to recent reports from Rolling Stone, the singer passed away on Monday, December 8.

Remembering Raul Malo

Raul Malo’s death was also confirmed by his band, The Mavericks, in a social media statement.

“It’s with the deepest grief we share the passing of our friend, bandmate and brother Raul Malo on December 8th, 2025 at the age of 60,” the post reads. “Anyone with the pleasure of being in Raul’s orbit knew that he was a force of human nature, with an infectious energy.”

“No one embodied life and love, joy and passion, family, friends, music, and adventure the way our beloved Raul did,” Malo’s widow, Betty Malo, shared.

Raul Malo is best known as the lead singer of the alternative country band The Mavericks. The group launched in 1989 and released their first self-titled album in 1990. Formed in Miami, Florida, the band won a number of awards through the 1990s. Notably, they won the Academy of Country Music Award for Top Vocal Group in 1994. The band was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1995 for “What A Crying Shame”. The Mavericks also took home an Americana Music Honors & Awards Trailblazer Award in 2021.

Raul Malo also had an electric solo career, starting with the 2001 release Today. His most successful work was the 2008 album After Hours. That record peaked at No. 43 on the US Top Country Albums chart and No. 12 on the Heatseekers chart.

Raul Malo was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2024. Soon after, he underwent a procedure to remove a tumor on his liver. He received surgery on his colon as well. Things were looking up, and Malo opted to continue to work. Sadly, the advancement of his cancer led The Mavericks to cancel the remainder of their tour dates back in September 2025.

As of now, it’s not clear if The Mavericks will continue on with the band in the wake of Malo’s passing.

We wish Raul Malo’s family, friends, bandmates, and fans nothing but the best during this difficult time.

Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns