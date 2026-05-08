Family Reveals Late 90s Country Star Left Behind Extensive Collection of Unreleased Music To “Share With the World”

For over three decades, Raul Malo shared his love for music with fans all over the world. Helping form the Mavericks, Malo even explored a solo career with albums like After Hours, Lucky One, Quarantunes, and his last, Say Less. Sadly, after a battle with colon cancer, Malo passed away on December 8, at 60 years old. With friends, family, and fans mourning his passing, it appeared that Malo had one last gift for fans as he left behind a catalog of new music.

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Sharing a statement on Malo’s Twitter page, the family first took a moment to give an update. “Over the last five months, our family has walked through some of the hardest and darkest days of our lives. The loss, the heartbreak, and the quiet moments without Raul have been incredibly painful. But through it all, we have stayed strong because that is what Malos do.”

The family insisted the last few months have brought a great deal of love and support from fans. Thanking them for every kind message, the family hoped to heal alongside them. “Nothing heals quite like music, and nobody did it better than Raul. He gave his whole heart to every lyric, every stage, and every soul lucky enough to hear him sing. His voice brought comfort and joy to so many, and that gift will live on forever.”

[RELATED: The Mavericks Played Two Benefit Shows at the Ryman in Raul Malo’s Honor Just Days Before His Death]

Raul Malo Releasing Music As The Mavericks Go On Tour

While honoring his ongoing legacy, Malo’s family revealed the singer constantly worked on music even when battling cancer. “He loved his fans deeply, and knowing how much his music meant to so many people has brought comfort to our family during this difficult time. Raul’s commitment to music was unwavering, even through life’s hardest moments. He blessed us with a vast archive of material that he hopes to share with the world.”

Ready to share that music with fans, Malo’s family announced, “To honor his wishes, we will be announcing plans for future projects in celebration of his enduring spirit in the months ahead. Official information will always be shared here first.”

Aside from Malo releasing new music, fans of The Mavericks can also rejoice as the band announced a new tour. Expected to kick off in July and run throughout November, The Music Lives On tour will highlight the voice and spirit that helped define the band for more than 30 years.

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Skyville)