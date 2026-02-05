Born on This Day in 1929, One of Rock & Roll’s Greatest Hall of Famers Who Played for Elvis Presley, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, and Many More

Few musicians out there can claim the played with Elvis Presley, The Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel, Nancy Sinatra, and The 5th Dimension. And yet, the incomparable Hal Blaine did it all and then some. Blaine is known as one of the most beloved (and most imitated) rock and roll drummers of the 20th century. And he was born on this very day, February 5, in 1929. Let’s celebrate Hal Blaine’s career and legacy by looking back on his many musical accomplishments.

Hal Blaine was born Harold Simon Belsky on February 5, 1929, in Holyoke, Massachusetts. He first picked up the drumsticks at eight years old. He got his very first drum kit when he was 13. Blaine’s father, a nightclub worker, often took the young boy to work with him. There, he would learn drum patterns from many of the jazz musicians who performed.

The Legacy of Hal Blaine

In the early 1950s, after learning drum work from Roy Knapp, Blaine began his career by working as an in-house musician at strip clubs in Chicago. From there, he performed as part of Count Basie’s band and toured with the likes of Patti Page and Tommy Sands. Even though he grew up on jazz, the young session musician also loved rock and roll.

Throughout the 1950s, he was a session musician for a number of large rock, folk, and pop acts. Throughout the duration of his career, Blaine has played on 40 famed No. 1 hits and over 150 Top 10 hits. Blaine would later say that he has been recorded on over 35,000 pieces of music over the span of 40 years. He played on six consecutive Record of the Year winners, too. Those include “A Taste Of Honey” by Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass, “Strangers In The Night” by Frank Sinatra, and more hits by The 5th Dimension and Simon & Garfunkel.

Today, Blaine is considered one of the most prolific and in-demand session drummers in rock music history. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Notably, he was one of the first few “sidemen” to receive the honor.

Hal Blaine passed in 2019 at the age of 90 in Palm Desert, California. And he left behind a legacy that won’t be soon forgotten.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images