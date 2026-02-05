3 Classic Rock Grammy Award Winners From 1989 We Still Stan

When it comes to classic rock, the 1960s and 1970s get all the love. But then there’s the 1980s. The decade sits like its own little island in the sea of time, connected to little else and sporting a few synthesizer-shaped palm trees.

Videos by American Songwriter

Yes, it was an odd time, but the era boasts some incredible rock. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three award-winning rockers from the end of the 80s. Indeed, these are three classic rock Grammy Award winners from 1989 we still stan.

Tracy Chapman

Many music fans today know Tracy Chapman for her connection with country sensation Luke Combs. It was Combs who helped Chapman enjoy a bit of a renaissance recently as he covered her tune, “Fast Car”, and made it famous again. But it was in 1989 when Chapman was winning awards for her work, garnering Grammys in 1989 for Best New Artist, Best Contemporary Folk Recording, and Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female, for the tune. Not a bad haul!

U2

The Irish rock band was a sensation in the 1980s, releasing six records in the decade, including War, The Joshua Tree, and Rattle And Hum. At the end of the 80s in 1989, the group received two Grammy Awards, taking home trophies for Best Performance Music Video for the tune “Where The Streets Have No Name” and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for the song, “Desire”.

Tina Turner

There is no one who boasts a better rock voice than Tina Turner. Sure, there are some that come close, but no one outshines the electrified vocals of the “What’s Love Got To Do With It” singer. And in 1989, Turner earned more recognition for her talent, garnering the trophy for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female, for her LP, Tina Live in Europe. In case anyone had any doubt who the Queen of Rock singing was in 1989, the Grammy Awards made sure to clear any of that up. And with it, Turner took home what was rightfully hers!

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images