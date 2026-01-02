Born on This Day in 1936, the Legendary Songwriter Who Penned Hit Songs for Country Icons, Disney Classics, and an Award-Winning Broadway Musical

On this day (January 2) in 1936, Roger Miller was born in Fort Worth, Texas. He found success in the country music world as a recording artist and songwriter. He recorded several hit songs. Additionally, the likes of Ray Price, Alan Jackson, Jim Reeves, and Brooks & Dunn have had hits with Miller-penned songs. However, he was not limited to the country charts. He also saw success on the stage and screen.

Miller began writing songs at a young age. When he was a teenager, he spent time with singer/songwriter/actor Sheb Wooley, who bought him his first fiddle and taught him how to play guitar. By the time he was in high school, Miller was drifting between Oklahoma and Texas, spending time in honky tonks and picking up odd jobs where he could. Then, at the age of 17, he stole a guitar. According to his biography, Miller turned himself in. However, the court chose not to send him to jail. Instead, they gave him the option to enlist in the United States Army. Soon, he found himself shipped off to Korea.

After finishing his stint in the army, Miller relocated to Nashville. However, he wasn’t an instant success. Instead, he took a job at the Andrew Johnson Hotel, where he became known as The Singing Bellhop. One evening, he sang for George Jones, who was so impressed that he introduced Miller to Pappy Daily, head of Starday Records. Later, Miller and Jones would write songs together, including “Tall, Tall Trees,” which became a hit for Alan Jackson.

Roger Miller Makes It in Nashville

After years of struggling with the Texas-based label, Roger Miller met Ray Price and became a member of Price’s band, the Cherokee Cowboys. Soon, Price found a hit with the Miller-penned “Invitation to the Blues,” giving him a foothold in Nashville.

He took a staff songwriting position at Tree Publishing. Soon, the likes of Ernest Tubb, Faron Young, and Jim Reeves were finding hits with his songs.

In 1958, Miller landed a recording contract with Decca Records. Two years later, he began releasing hit singles. “You Don’t Want My Love,” “When Two Worlds Collide,” and “Lock, Stock, and Teardrops” brought him early chart success. Then, in 1964, he released his first No. 1, “Dang Me.” The next few years saw him release further hits, “King of the Road,” “Engine Engine No. 9,” “One Dyin’ and a Buryin’,” and “England Swings,” which were all top 10 hits that have stood the test of time.

Miller Gets Animated

In 1974, Roger Miller got a rare opportunity. He wrote and performed three songs for the Disney animated feature Robin Hood. He voiced the character Allan-a-Dale, a singing rooster. His songs “Oo-De-Lally,” “Not in Nottingham,” and “Whistle Stop” appear in the film. This wasn’t Miller’s last foray into the world of animation, though.

A few years later, Miller was the voice of Speiltoe, the narrator of Nestor the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey.

Roger Miller Goes to Broadway

Roger Miller wrote the music and lyrics for Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. Based on the classic Mark Twain novel, the play’s bluegrass and country music match its setting. At the same time, Miller’s wit was a perfect fit for the characters based on Twain’s creations.

The Broadway production ran for more than 1,000 performances and won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Score.

