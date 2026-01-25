Born on This Day in 1941, the Renowned Keyboardist Who Played With Everyone From Elvis Presley to Garth Brooks

Even for world-famous artists like Elvis Presley, success is rarely a straight line. Enjoying unprecedented success in the late ’50s with songs like “Heartbreak Hotel,” the King had grown disillusioned with his art a decade later. After staging a comeback special on NBC in 1968, Presley would go on to record some of his best work. This time around, he had a secret ingredient: the Memphis Boys. The iconic house band at American Sound Studios famously cut more than 100 hits records in a five-year span between 1967 and 1972. Memphis Boys pianist Bobby Wood was born on this day (Jan. 25) in 1941 near New Albany, Mississippi.

Bobby Wood’s Career Almost Ended Before It Began

Just 20 miles from where Elvis Presley was born, Bobby Wood grew up singing with his five siblings as the Wood Family Gospel Group. Also playing the organ in church, Wood had picked up a thing or two by his high school graduation, after which he headed to Memphis.

In 1964, he released the hit single “I’m a Fool For You,” and his musical career seemed destined for greatness. Unfortunately, he would sustain severe injuries in a car accident that nearly killed him. After several intensive surgeries, Wood took a job as the staff piano player at Sun Records.

The same year that Wood released “I’m a Fool For You,” legendary producer Chips Moman founded the American Sound Studio at 827 Thomas Street in Memphis. Moman assembled a wildly talented group of session musicians who became known as the Memphis Boys. Bobby Wood joined Reggie Young on lead guitar, Bobby Emmons on organ and keyboards, Tommy Cogbill and Mike Leech on bass and Gene Chrisman on drums.

“We Just Went To Work Every Day”

American Sound had struck gold with the Memphis Boys. They joined Elvis Presley on several of his post-comeback hits, including “In the Ghetto,” “Always on My Mind,” and “Suspicious Minds.” Additionally, the Memphis Boys played with Neil Diamond, Wilson Pickett, and Dusty Springfield.

Outside of the Memphis Boys, Bobby Wood found success as a songwriter, penning Crystal Gayle’s “Half The Way” and Ronnie Milsap’s “He Got You.” Moving to Nashville in the early ’70s, he would go on to record with Kris Kristofferson, Kenny Rogers, Tammy Wynette, and many others. And if that doesn’t sufficiently pad his resume, Wood has also played in Garth Brooks’ studio band since the country superstar made his debut in the ’80s.

However, the iconic keyboardist, who turns 85 today, never sought the limelight. “We just went to work every day,” Wood has said of his time with the Memphis Boys. “People ask us why didn’t we have any more pictures, and I said we weren’t thinking about bringing a camera. We were lucky to come to work.”

