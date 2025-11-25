Born on This Day in 1941, the Songwriter and Session Musician Whose Songs Were Recorded by Garth Brooks, Merle Haggard, Crystal Gayle, and More

On this day (November 25) in 1941, songwriter and pianist Bobby Wood was born. After unforeseen circumstances halted his solo career, he became a session musician and songwriter. He recorded with the likes of Elvis Presley, Wilson Pickett, George Jones, and Kris Kristofferson. He also saw success as a songwriter, penning songs that were recorded by Crystal Gayle, Garth Brooks, Merle Haggard, and many more.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to President Records, Wood relocated to Memphis, Tennessee, from a small farming community in Mississippi during the early stages of his career. There, he was mentored by Sun Records signee Stan Kessler. He released a handful of singles and a single album. However, his career as a solo artist was short-lived. In 1964, his single “If I’m a Fool for Loving You” was climbing the charts when he was in a car accident. Wood had to take six months off to heal. During that time, he started writing songs and taking gigs as a session musician.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1998, Garth Brooks Released the Wildly Successful Album That Broke a Sales Record Set by Pearl Jam]

While still in Memphis, Wood played piano in sessions for Wilson Pickett, Dusty Springfield, and Elvis Presley. Then, he moved to Nashville.

Bobby Wood Becomes a Nashville Cat

After moving to Nashville, Bobby Wood began recording with some of the biggest names in country music. He played for George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Kris Kristofferson, and many others. He has also worked with Garth Brooks as a member of his studio band since the beginning of Brooks’ career.

Wood has been inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame twice. In 2007, he was inducted as a member of the Memphis Boys. Then, nine years later, he was inducted with Brooks and his G-Men.

The Mississippi native is famous for more than his piano work, though. He also wrote songs that were recorded by some of the biggest stars in country music. For instance, he co-penned Crystal Gayle’s “Talkin’ in Your Sleep” with Roger Cook. He also penned “A Better Love Next Time,” which was recorded by Merle Haggard. Brooks and Trisha Yearwood recorded Wood’s “In Another’s Eyes,” and LeAnn Rimes recorded “Commitment.”

Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach