Born on This Day in 1942, the 80s Country Star Who Wrote Hit Songs for Elvis Presley and Glen Campbell

On this day (January 21) in 1942, Mac Davis was born in Lubbock, Texas. As a recording artist, he notched several country and pop hits in the 1970s and ’80s. Before that, though, Davis was a successful songwriter. He penned multiple hit songs for Elvis Presley. His songs were also recorded by Glen Campbell, Dolly Parton, Conway Twitty, and many others.

Davis relocated from his hometown of Lubbock, Texas, to Atlanta, Georgia, to attend Emory University. While there, he formed a band called the Zots. He also worked as a manager for Vee Jay and Liberty Records. The latter position led him to the West Coast. There, his career as a songwriter truly began. He signed on with Boots Enterprises, Nancy Sinatra’s publishing company.

It was during his time with Boots Enterprises that he would get his first major career break, according to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 1969, Elvis Presley recorded Davis’ songs “In the Ghetto,” “Memories,” and “Don’t Cry Daddy.” All of those songs became hits. Presley recorded a few more Davis compositions, including “A Little Less Conversation,” but they weren’t as successful.

Mac Davis Recorded Hits

Mac Davis wasn’t just a top-tier songwriter. He also had plenty of hits as a recording artist. He released his debut single, “I’m a Poor Loser,” in 1962. A decade later, he scored his first major hit. “Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me” topped the Hot 100 and Billboard Adult Contemporary charts. It also reached No. 25 on the country chart. Two years later, he topped the Adult Contemporary chart again with “Stop and Smell the Roses.”

The 1980s saw Mac Davis shifting his focus to the country chart. Songs like “It’s Hard to Be Humble,” “Let’s Keep It That Way,” “Hooked on Music,” and “You’re My Bestest Friend” were all top 10 country hits.

His final top 10 hit came in 1985. That year, “I Never Made Love (Till I Made It with You)” reached No. 10 on the country chart.

