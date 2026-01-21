80-Year-Old Country Icon Surprises Fans With New Album After Nearly Two Decade Hiatus

While growing up in the coal-mining town of Springhill, Nova Scotia, Anne Murray had a love for country music. That love eventually carried her to the studio where she recorded her debut album, What About Me. Thanks to Murray’s passion for music, she helped pave the way for stars like Celine Dion and Shania Twain. After a career that lasted decades, Murray retired as a member of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008. But now, nearly two decades later, she released new music.

Videos by American Songwriter

Celebrating her 80th birthday last June, Murray wanted to make the occasion unforgettable. And what better way than shocking fans with new music? That is exactly what the singer did when she announced the release of Here You Are. Consisting of unreleased songs from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, the hitmaker had forgotten she even recorded the tracks.

Speaking with NPR’s World Cafe, she insisted, “This was a big surprise to me, and I had totally forgotten that there were songs in the can, as we call it. There you go. There was a very zealous fan who went searching and found them.”

[RELATED: Canadian Pop-Country Legend Anne Murray to Be Celebrated at Grand Ole Opry Tribute Featuring Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, & More]

Anne Murray’s New Album Highlights Her “Peak”

That’s right. The forgotten tracks weren’t discovered by Murray or even a member of her team, but by a fan. With the individual discovering the recordings in a university archive, the singer refused to listen to them. “I said, well, I’m not going to listen to them. If they didn’t make the cut the first time, they’re not going to make it now.”

Although Murray had a strong stance on the songs, she eventually pressed play. And according to the singer, “You could have knocked me over with a feather.” She added, “I was hearing my voice at the peak of my career.”

With Murray understanding the importance of the songs, she instantly knew they couldn’t be forgotten over time. Working to compile the songs together, the country music icon offered not just a new album but a moment of reflection on a career that not only entertained but also inspired those who came after her.

What began as a fan’s discovery ultimately became a gift back to her audience. Decades later, those forgotten recordings now stand as a testament to Murray’s enduring impact on country music.

(Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage)