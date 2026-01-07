Born on This Day in 1943, the Country Singer Who Wrote a Pair of No. 1 Songs for Her Then-Husband, Merle Haggard

On this day (January 7) in 1943, Leona Williams was born in Vienna, Missouri. Throughout her career, she has recorded hit songs, performed with some of country music’s biggest stars, and written hit songs for legendary artists. Merle Haggard, George Jones, Connie Smith, and Tammy Wynette are among those who cut her songs.

Williams’ career began early. When she was 15 years old, she had a radio show called Leona Sings on the Jefferson City, Missouri-based KWOS. Later, she joined Loretta Lynn’s band, where she played bass guitar. Then, in 1968, at the age of 25, she moved to Nashville and inked a deal with Hickory Records. There, she released two albums and multiple singles.

While Williams didn’t find much chart success as a solo artist, she recorded some top-notch country songs. “Yes Ma’am, He Found Me in a Honky Tonk,” “Baby, We’re Really in Love,” “Once More,” and “I’d Rather Die” were among the highlights of her early career.

Hickory Records head Wesley Rose gave Wilson some great advice early in her career. “It doesn’t make a difference if it’s a big hit record. We’re building a foundation. You can work the rest of your life once you do that,” he told her, according to Bear Family Records. “Otherwise, you’re just gonna have a hit record that will jump out there, and that’ll be it.”

Rose likely didn’t know how true those words were. Williams built a strong foundation and is still actively working at the age of 82.

Leona Williams and Merle Haggard

Leona Williams joined Merle Haggard’s backing band, The Strangers, in 1975. Three years later, they tied the knot. While married, they became an incredibly successful team. In 1978, they recorded “The Bull and the Beaver,” which became Williams’ only top 10 hit when it peaked at No. 8.

Williams also wrote songs for Haggard, including a pair of No. 1 hits. She penned “You Take Me for Granted,” which topped the country chart in 1983. The couple co-wrote “Someday When Things Are Good,” which was a No. 1 hit in 1984.

Williams wrote songs for other artists as well. For instance, Connie Smith recorded “Dallas,” Loretta Lynn cut “Get Whatcha Got and Go,” Tammy Wynette recorded “Broad-Minded,” and George Jones recorded “Best Friends.”

Williams also sang harmony on “Best Friends” with Jones. She also sang backup for a long line of other legends. For instance, she sang on Gene Watson’s “Cold Summer Day in Georgia,” Vince Gill’s “Living the Way I Do,” and Jimmy Martin’s “If Teardrops Were Pennies,” according to the Grand Ole Opry.

