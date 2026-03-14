Born on This Day in 1951, the Country Singer Who Beat Dolly Parton to the Charts With a Dolly Parton Song

By the time Dolly Parton released her self-penned 1978 single “Two Doors Down”, it was already a chart success. Singer Zella Lehr had released her own version in late 1977, spending 18 weeks on the country singles chart, where it peaked at No. 7. Wanting to steer clear of competition, Parton re-recorded a more pop-oriented, disco-tinged version of “Two Doors Down”. As Lehr was holding strong on the country charts, Parton was climbing the pop charts, cracking the top 20.

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Today, we’re taking a look at the life and career of Zella Lehr, born in Burbank, California, on this day (March 14) in 1951.

Zella Lehr Came From a “Crazy” Family

Hailing from a family of performers, Zella Lehr could both juggle and ride a unicycle by age 6. (Unclear if she ever mastered both at the same time.) At 7, she made her onstage debut with her parents and two brothers as part of their vaudeville act, the Crazy Lehrs Family. Eventually, TV competition pushed vaudeville out of the running in the United States—so the Lehrs took their act overseas to Europe.

After the act ended following her father’s death, Lehr made guest appearances on The Merv Griffin Show and The Tonight Show Show Starring Johnny Carson before deciding to audition for the CBS variety show Hee Haw. Showing up to the audition on a unicycle was enough to land her the job, and she spent two years as a series regular.

“I have a weird background, granted,” she said in a 1984 interview. “I have a weird name, and it’s bizarre to think of me riding a unicycle and juggling in Europe—and then be singing country music.”

Moving to Nashville in 1977, Lehr signed with RCA Records and recorded “Two Doors Down.” Her other hits for the label included “Danger, Heartbreak Ahead” and “Rodeo Eyes.”

The California native then jumped ship to Columbia Records, releasing her only full-length album, Feedin’ the Fire, in 1981. The album’s title track gave her another Top 20 hit.

[RELATED: Why Dolly Parton Told Elvis Presley No To Recording “I Will Always Love You”]

A Successful Post-Nashville Career

Although Zella Lehr never recorded another album, she didn’t disappear from the spotlight. She moved to Reno, Nevada, where she owned and operated Zella Lehr’s Dinner Theater from 2000 to 2004.

Named Northern Nevada’s Entertainer of the Year for seven straight years, Lehr, now 75, currently heads her own entertainment production company and talent agency.

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