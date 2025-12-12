Born on This Day in 1951, the Hitmaking Older Sister of a 90s Country Legend

On this day (December 12) in 1951, LaCosta Tucker was born in Seminole, Texas. She grew up performing in talent shows and beauty pageants with her younger sister, Tanya Tucker. Then, in the 1970s, she began releasing music, landing multiple hits on the country charts.

Tanya and LaCosta’s father, Beau Tucker, knew his daughters were talented enough to become stars. As a result, he supported their desire to perform. They competed in talent shows and entered beauty pageants together as children. When they weren’t competing with other children, they were performing with their band, the Country Westerners.

After graduating from high school, Tucker took a job and sang in clubs around Phoenix, Arizona, at night, according to Wide Open Country. She eventually earned the title of Miss Country Music Phoenix. At the same time, her younger sister was on her way to country stardom.

By the end of the 1960s, the rest of the Tucker family was living in Henderson, Nevada, while Tanya’s career was beginning to take off. In 1972, she released her debut single, “Delta Dawn,” and broke into the country music scene. Her older sister relocated to Las Vegas to be closer to Tanya and the rest of the family.

Two years after her younger sister signed a recording contract, the elder Tucker sister inked a deal with Columbia Records.

LaCosta Tucker Introduces Herself to the World

After signing her deal, LaCosta Tucker took the stage name La Costa. She released her debut single, “I Wanta Get to You,” in 1974. It peaked at No. 25 on the country chart. Her next single, “Get on My Love Train,” peaked at No. 3, becoming her biggest career hit.

Tucker released her debut album, Get on My Love Train, in October 1974. It peaked at No. 6 on the Top Country Albums Chart. Her next two albums–With All My Love and Lovin’ Somebody–landed within the top 40. Her next two albums failed to chart.

Between 1974 and 1976, Tucker released eight top 40 country singles. However, her chart success tapered off soon after the end of ’76. She released her final single, “Love Take It Easy on Me,” in 1982.

She wasn’t finished with music, though. In 1989, she joined her sister on tour. Then, as Tanya Tucker’s star rose in the early 1990s, LaCosta became the president of her fan club. For a time, she made gourmet candy, which was available on her sister’s website. For the most part, though, she disappeared from the public eye in the early 1990s.

