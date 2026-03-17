Born on This Day in 1955, the Songwriter Behind Multiple Timeless Hits From Randy Travis, Keith Whitley, and the Judds

On this day (March 17) in 1966, Paul Overstreet was born in Vancleave, Mississippi. While he has had success as a recording artist, he is best known as a songwriter. Overstreet co-wrote most of Randy Travis’ early hits. Additionally, he has writing credits on some of the biggest songs from Keith Whitley, Tanya Tucker, and the Judds. Alison Krauss, Blake Shelton, George Jones, and many more have also had success with Overstreet’s compositions.

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Overstreet grew up on traditional country music. So, when he started playing guitar and singing, he learned the works of the greats. Then, when he started writing songs, they were pure country. In the early 1970s, he moved from Mississippi to Nashville with a guitar on his back and a handful of songs in his pocket.

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Nearly a decade after landing in Music City, he found his first hit as a songwriter. George Jones and the Oak Ridge Boys recorded “Same Ole Me,” and it went to No. 5 on the country chart in 1982. Before long, he began collaborating with other writers, including Don Schlitz, Paul Davis, and Thom Schuyler, according to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He then spent the next decade penning solid country gold.

Paul Overstreet Wrote Major Country Hits

Overstreet got his first No. 1 as a songwriter when the Forester Sisters took “I Fell in Love Again Last Night” to the top of the country chart in 1985. Two years later, they gave him another chart-topper with “You Again.” He also co-wrote Keith Whitley’s 1988 No. 1 single “When You Say Nothing at All.” Two years later, he co-penned “Love Can Build a Bridge,” which became a signature hit for the Judds.

Overstreet also had hits as a recording artist. He landed eight top 10 singles between 1988 and 1991. One of those, “Daddy’s Come Around,” topped the chart. He also sang on Tanya Tucker’s 1988 No. 1 single “I Won’t Take Less Than Your Love,” which he also co-wrote with Don Schlitz.

Overstreet’s Work with Randy Travis

No artist benefited from the songwriting prowess of Paul Overstreet more than Randy Travis. He co-wrote most of Travis’ early hits. “All he wanted to do was country,” Overstreet said of Travis in a recent interview with American Songwriter. “He didn’t want to be a pop artist. So, our songs were kind of a natural fit for him.”

Overstreet co-wrote “On the Other Hand,” which became Travis’ first No. 1 single. He also has writing credits on “Deeper Than the Holler,” “Diggin’ Up Bones,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and “No Place Like Home.” All but one of those songs topped the country chart. “No Place Like Home” peaked at No. 2.

In short, Paul Overstreet wrote or co-wrote some of the best country songs of the last four decades. He continues to write and record traditional country music.

Featured Image by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy