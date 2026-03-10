Born on This Day in 1963, the Legendary Producer Who Has Worked With Icons From Multiple Genres, Including Johnny Cash, Public Enemy, and Slayer

On this day (March 10) in 1963, legendary record producer Rick Rubin was born Frederick Jay Rubin in Long Beach, New York. His career highlights include founding Def Jam Records and American Recordings, as well as producing albums for a long list of influential artists. His production discography includes releases from Johnny Cash, Public Enemy, Run-DMC, Slayer, Tyler Childers, System of a Down, and many more.

Rubin’s love for music began when he was just a toddler. In an interview with Rick Beato, he recalled hearing the Beatles for the first time when he was three years old. “I can remember the feeling in my body of dancing around, hearing that song, and feeling like ‘This is something different.’ Even though I was three, I knew it was something different than other things,” he explained. His taste in music expanded from there, becoming as eclectic as the list of artists with whom he would later work. However, his love of early hip-hop led him into music production.

Rick Rubin Forms Def Jam Records

Initially, he wanted to make a record with his favorite group, the Treacherous Three, to capture the soul of the music, unlike what “professional” producers were doing at the time. Instead, he produced “It’s Yours,” a single by T La Rock and Jazzy Jay. The single became popular in local nightclubs, prompting him to form Def Jam Records. Soon, Russell Simmons, who was an up-and-comer in the local hip-hop scene, joined Rubin, who was, at the time, studying film and television production at NYU, in the new endeavor.

According to Britannica, they found their first hit with LL Cool J’s “I Need a Beat,” which sold 100,000 copies. Their success continued and, eventually, Columbia Records came calling. Def Jam became an imprint of the major label, and its roster began to fill with future legends. The Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, and Run-DMC were among the label’s early signees.

Def American Recordings

Rick Rubin left Def Jam in 1988 after disagreements about the label’s relationship with Columbia Records. He moved across the country to Los Angeles and formed Def American Recordings. He changed more than his location, though. Rubin also began working with a different kind of artists.

Slayer and Danzig were the first to sign to his new label. His new venture also included work on Red Hot Chili Peppers’ breakout album Blood Sugar Sex Magik. He worked his magic with a long list of artists over the years, becoming one of the most influential producers in the business.

Some would say that one of the greatest examples of Rubin’s power as a producer came in 1993, when he began working with Johnny Cash. At the time, the Man in Black’s sales were at an all-time low, and he had been dropped from his label. The next year, Cash released the first in his American Recordings series. The pair’s partnership won five Grammy Awards and revitalized the country legend’s career.

Selected Albums from Rick Rubin’s Production Discography

Raising Hell–Run-DMC

Reign in Blood–Slayer

Licensed to Ill–Beastie Boys

Electric–The Cult

Danzig–Danzig

It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back–Public Enemy

Radio–LL Cool J

Wandering Spirit–Mick Jagger

Greatest Hits–Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Wildflowers–Tom Petty

Renegades–Rage Against the Machine

Toxicity–System of a Down

99 Problems–Jay Z

Death Magnetic–Metallica

Give Up the Ghost–Brandi Carlile

21–Adele

13–Black Sabbath

Snipe Hunter–Tyler Childers

Gag Order–Kesha

World Record–Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Featured Image by Tristar Media/Getty Images