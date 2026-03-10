Kenny Chesney Set to Receive Ocean Legacy Award at Tortuga Music Festival

Dating back to 2013, Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival offered more than some of the biggest names in country music. Although a music festival, the main objective was to spread awareness about the importance of ocean conservation. Since its first lineup, artists like Eric Church, Shania Twain, David Nail, and the Zac Brown Band have helped share that mission. But at this year’s festival, Rock the Ocean will honor Kenny Chesney’s commitment to protecting the ocean and the animals that call it home.

Kicking off on April 10, Tortuga Music Festival promises a weekend full of sun, beaches, and music. And among the lineup was Chesney himself. While slated to perform, Rock the Ocean will also honor Chesney by presenting him with the inaugural Ocean Legacy Award.

Throughout the history of the music festival, Chesney performed numerous times, becoming one of the event’s most recognizable supporters. Because Chesney has shown a deep love for the ocean and the coastal communities that inspire much of his music, organizers chose him as the first recipient of the Ocean Legacy Award, honoring an artist who has long championed the same mission.

Kenny Chesney Honored To Help Protect The Oceans

With 2026 marking the sixth time Chesney has performed at the festival, he explained why he keeps coming back. “To me, when people can come together to learn about the ocean, how to treat it, and have a great time with their friends, that’s a total win. Even though we’re not touring this year, I do love playing on that beach, seeing all those boats in the water and fans having the best time on that beach.”

While grateful to receive the award, Chesney insisted he was just happy to share his love for the ocean. “To be given an award for doing what I love somewhere that brings every bit of it together almost feels wrong, but I’m honored if I could be part of bringing how we treat the ocean into focus.”

Since the first lineup, Rock the Ocean has helped raise over $6 million for ocean conservation. And with Chesney continuing to lend his voice to the cause, Tortuga remains a celebration not just of music, but of protecting the waters that inspire it.

