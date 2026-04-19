Born on This Day in 1968, the Daughter of This Rock-Soul Duo Who Briefly Replaced Stevie Nicks in Fleetwood Mac

Rebekka Ruth “Bekka” Bramlett has a life story tailor-made for cinema. By age 4, she was singing background vocals on her father’s song, “California Rain”. At 17, she toured with Belinda Carlisle. Her first love was Warrant lead vocalist Jani Lane, which led to her making a cameo on the band’s 1989 debut, Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich. At 26, she briefly replaced one of rock music’s most esteemed leading ladies—until she was fired via fax. Indeed, it’s been a long and strange journey journey for Bekka Bramlett, who celebrates her 58th birthday today (April 19).

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Bramlett was born April 19, 1968, in Westwood, California, to parents Delaney and Bonnie Bramlett. Both entertainers from a young age, they formed the rock-soul ensemble Delaney & Bonnie and Friends.

Some examples of those “friends” included Duane and Gregg Allman, Eric Clapton, and George Harrison. It wasn’t a rare sight for Bramlett to wake up and find one of these A-listers in her family’s living room.

Similarly, Bekka Bramlett’s own resume includes plenty of recognizable names. In addition to four solo albums, she has backed up the likes of Vince Gill, Hank Thompson, Faith Hill, Lee Ann Womack, and Dwight Yoakum.

“I briefly thought I’d be a lawyer, but I thought I’d be a singing lawyer,” Bramlett told Rolling Stone in 2023. “Then I wanted to be a jockey since I love horses, but I thought I’d be a singing jockey. Music is just what I’m good at.”

Bekka Bramlett’s Ill-Fated Stint at the Head of Fleetwood Mac

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Mick Fleetwood offered Bekka Bramlett a place in his band The Zoo. After recording one album with The Zoo, she found herself accepting an offer to helm Fleetwood’s other band. Yes, that one.

Perpetual enemies-to-lovers-and-back-again Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham had both left Fleetwood Mac years earlier. Although still technically a member, Christine McVie had chosen to step back from touring. So Mick Fleetwood roped in Bramlett, guitarist Billy Burnette, and Traffic founder Dave Mason to record the band’s 1975 album Time.

[RELATED: Stevie Nicks Had an Icy Response to the Woman Who Briefly Replaced Her in Fleetwood Mac]

It went much like one would expect, and Fleetwood eventually fired her from the band via a fax message. While she was understandably hurt by this, no one wanted to see Bekka Bramlett replace Stevie Nicks—least of all Bramlett herself.

“I knew I was facing tomatoes. But I didn’t want to wear a top hat. I didn’t want to twirl around. I wanted to be me,” she said, adding, “I even dyed my hair brown just so people in the cheap seats would know that Stevie wasn’t going to be here.”

Bramlett broke off with Burnette to form the country music duo Bekka & Billy. Not long after her exit, Fleetwood Mac announced the full Rumours lineup was back in business.

“I think it was more their job to let Stevie know that when she feels better, we need her,” Bramlett told Rolling Stone. “Because come on, man, Fleetwood Mac and Stevie are bread and butter.”

Featured image by Danielle Del Valle/WireImage