3 Classic Rock Radio Hits From 1973 That Practically Disappeared Overnight

In the mood for some classic rock radio hits from 1973? The following three songs were pretty big hits on the radio when they were released. Sadly, I can’t remember the last time I heard them on classic rock radio. That’s a shame, because these are some seriously rockin’ tunes. Let’s revisit a few classics!

Videos by American Songwriter

“My Love” by Paul McCartney and Wings from ‘Red Rose Speedway’

Paul McCartney has dished out so many chart-topping hits that became radio fodder, both in and out of The Beatles, that I’m not surprised that some of his hits have fallen to the wayside in favor of others on the radio. That’s certainly the case for “My Love” from 1973. It’s a classic from Red Rose Speedway that I really haven’t heard on classic rock radio in years.

Upon its release, this soft rock love song about Linda McCartney made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song also reached No. 9 on the UK Singles chart.

“Daniel” by Elton John from ‘Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player’

The case for Paul McCartney is the same as for Elton John for this entry on our list of classic rock radio hits from 1973. John has dished out so many chart-toppers that more than a few singles have lacked much radio play after they first hit the charts. “Daniel” is a standout song from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player. And I wish it got more love today.

“Daniel” was written by Bernie Taupin after reading about a Vietnam War veteran who was wounded in battle and not particularly happy about all the attention he received after coming back home. The song was a hit, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and No. 4 on the UK Singles chart.

“Rock On” by David Essex from ‘Rock On’

“Rock On” by David Essex is another song that was quite a smash on the international charts. It’s a solid glam rock jam. And it’s one that I wish made it to classic rock radio in the States more often. I rarely ever hear it nowadays.

“Rock On” peaked at No. 5 in the US and No. 3 in the UK. Years later, Michael Damian covered the tune with a similar glam rock flair in 1989. That version reached the top of the Hot 100.

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