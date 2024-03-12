Boss Katana Review: Boss’s Best Amps Yet?

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Boss Katana amplifiers are one of the most versatile and sweet-sounding amps on the market today. Known for their powerful amp modeling and smart integration with the Boss Tone Studio software, these modeling amps are excellent for crafting cool sounds with sweet tone quality.

In terms of amp sounds and performance, Katanas are some of the most flexible and adaptable guitar amp models available - and they also come in a wide range of shapes and designs, meaning that there is something for every level of player.

When you're choosing one of these amps, you need to think carefully about the size, volume, and features you want, as there is a pretty large amount of variety in the Katana amp range.

In this review, we will analyze these amps in-depth, highlight some of our favorite models in the range, and help you determine which is the best type for your needs!

Boss Katana Amps: Overview

Boss Katana is a range of guitar and bass amplifiers that focus on versatility, customization, and high-quality gain.

Starting with the cute Katana Mini 7 Combo ($99), the Katana 212 MkII Combo ($599) and scaling up to the mighty Katana Artist Head MkII Head and Cabinet ($1189), and with everything in between, the Katana range has an amp for everybody. From quiet home practice to main-stage monster tones, this series covers everything, and any type of guitarist will be able to find something suitable for their needs.

These solid-state amps are packed full of handy features–making practice, tone sculpting, and performance a breeze.

Across the entire range of amps, Boss has made sure to be incredibly consistent with their quality and feature set–so you get similar tools from the small to the massive.

Some of the most notable features of this solid-state amp range include:

All of the above features make these amps a standout range for many musicians. They're very versatile and reliable, offer very decent sound quality, and have a bunch of handy features that make them very attractive.

Given the broad range of great amp models in the Katana Series, it's obvious that any musician would be able to find one that suited their needs and matched their budget. That said, this type of amp might not be for everyone, so make sure you check the considerations at the end of this guide.

What I Like About Katana Amps Incredibly versatile thanks to the included effects, amp voicings, power control, tube simulation, and infinitely customizable Boss Tone Studio software.

thanks to the included effects, amp voicings, power control, tube simulation, and infinitely customizable Boss Tone Studio software. Easy to use , with an intuitive user interface.

, with an intuitive user interface. An amp for everyone - Basically all types of guitar player can find an amp that suits their needs in the Katana series. What I Think Could Be Improved Jack of all trades, master of none–This type of amp is versatile but lacks sonic direction compared to others.

Not every guitarist will like the sound of digital amp simulations, can sound relatively cold and lifeless.

Average Rating: 4.5/5

Boss Katana: Features Reviewed

Now, let's get stuck into the main review of these amps' features. This is a broad look at the range, rather than a focus on a particular model. After this section, I'll share a couple of my favorite Katana amps from the range.

Amp Simulation and Tone Sculpting = 5/5

Arguably the most attractive feature of Katana amps is the staggering amount of versatility in terms of tone shaping.

These amps are packed to the brim with a huge range of effects, amp sims, and other modeling settings for you to sink your teeth into. This really gives you the ability to sculpt pretty much any guitar tone you can imagine, from shimmering clean, to gritty overdrives, and destroyed distortion.

These amps offer over 60 built-in effect simulations, meaning you won't need as many pedals on your pedalboard, and you can get very detailed with your tone sculpting.

The 5 included amp sim models are also nice and versatile, as mentioned earlier, these cover 5 of the most common and iconic guitar amp styles, from acoustic and clean to heavy. All of the Katana amps feature a single control knob for switching these simulations, so you can easily dial on a completely new tone.

The most exciting feature in the tone-shaping department (for me at least) is the Boss Tone Studio this lets you create complete custom tones and amp sim signal chains with a huge library and infinite flexibility. Simply plug your amp into your PC, download and open the Boss Tone Studio software, and start tinkering with your settings.

The Tone Studio is a powerful and attractive feature that opens up a lot of creative potential for guitarists and is handy in the practice room, in the recording studio, or on stage. The ability to save and instantly recall your presets is a very nice feature, and makes the process of creating and switching between new tones easy and painless.

Audio Quality = 4/5

Being a digital simulation, the tone quality might not be as lifelike and visceral as using real analog gear, so it might not appeal to everyone. That said, these amps offer some of the better audio simulation quality to other amps and plugins, and will only be noticeable to the most discerning ears.

Build Quality = 4/5

The Boss Katana amplifier range is renowned for its exceptional build quality, combining durability with sleek design elements. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, Boss has engineered these amps to withstand the rigors of both stage and studio environments.

At the heart of the Katana series is a robust chassis constructed from high-quality materials. The amp's casing is built to endure transportation, frequent setup, and breakdown, making it a reliable companion for gigging musicians and recording artists alike. Reinforced corners and sturdy handles ensure easy portability without compromising structural integrity.

Moreover, the control panel and knobs are thoughtfully designed for intuitive operation and longevity. The smooth-turning knobs provide precise control over tone shaping and effects parameters, while the layout remains uncluttered for quick adjustments during performances.

Boss has also paid meticulous attention to the internal components of the Katana amps, utilizing premium circuitry and components for optimal performance and reliability. From the circuit boards to the input/output jacks, every element is engineered to deliver consistent sound quality and durability over time.

In summary, the Boss Katana amplifier range stands out for its exceptional build quality, combining rugged construction with ergonomic design. Whether on stage, in the studio, or at home, musicians can rely on the Katana series to deliver robust performance and reliability for years to come.

Functionality and Controls = 5/5

It's hard to give specifics on the controls offered by these amps, as they differ from model to model. But you clearly get all the controls you need on the various amps.

Even the smaller amps like the Mini 7 has a pretty extensive range of knobs given their size. For example, on this diminutive model, you get volume, gain, 3 band EQ, and 2 delay controls, plus the amp model switching - and this is the smallest amp on the lineup.

Their mid-price range amps are also nicely packed with controls, for example, the Boss Katana 50 MKII ($250) comes with over 12 knobs and a bunch of other controls. The interfaces are intuitively laid out - for example, they're split into sections like amplifier, equalizer, effects, tone settings, boost, and other types that make sense with the amps.

The functionality and controls of these amps are very pleasing, and there isn't much to fault. Boss has really packed in as much as they can, giving you instant control over a wide range of amp parameters.

Best Boss Katana Amp Models

Here are the best Boss Katana amps on the lineup, sorted from small and affordable to big and pricey.

Things to Consider When Buying a Boss Katana Amp

The Boss Katana amp range is full of exciting products, no matter the size of your budget. However, with so many models in the range, it can be a bit confusing to work out which is the best for you. Particularly given the consistency of the inner workings across the range.

The only real differences between these amps are the size, volume, and amount of controls. Besides this, all the internal features are the same.

These questions will help you work it out!

How Loud and Powerful?

There is a wide range of power specs in the Katana series, from the humble 7-watt Katana Mini, to the epic 100-watt Katana Artist MkII Head.

More power = more volume. So make sure that you choose an amp that has enough volume for the space you'll be playing it (and not too much volume too!) For smaller stages and home practice, look at the below 50-watt models, anything above that is more suitable for larger stages, and might be too loud to use at home.

The speaker count also comes into play here. You can find 1x12" or 2x12" models (and a few other outliers) on the range - more speakers create a wider, louder sound, but fewer, smaller speakers is more controlled. The choice is up to you.

How Big?

Space can be an important factor when it comes to choosing amps. If you want something small and convenient, the Boss Katana Mini is tight enough to fit in any spot. I also like the wireless, desktop models like the Boss Katana Air, which are perfect for use in a recording studio or when practicing at home.

Combo or Split?

You have a choice of choosing between a combo amp or buying the Katana heads and cabinets separately. Combos are great if you want a simple, all-in-one amp bundle, but going for the head and cabinet option gives you a bit more customization, and can be a good choice if you already own heads and cabinets.

Boss Katana Alternatives

While the Boss Katana range is a sharp and powerful option, many other competitive guitar amp ranges might also attract your attention. Here are some similar amp ranges that you might be interested in.

Blackstar vs Boss Katana - Blackstar is another popular range of amplifiers, often focusing on modeling features with a heavy metal attitude. These might be preferable to Katanas for guitarists with a more aggressive playing style.

Blackstar is another popular range of amplifiers, often focusing on modeling features with a heavy metal attitude. These might be preferable to Katanas for guitarists with a more aggressive playing style. Fender vs Boss Katana - Generally moving away from digital simulation and amp modeling, Fender amps tend to focus on creating classic and rich analog tones.

Generally moving away from digital simulation and amp modeling, Fender amps tend to focus on creating classic and rich analog tones. Orange vs Boss Katana - Another iconic amp range, Orange amps are known for their overdriven, crunchy tones - often driven by analog tubes. They're less versatile than Katanas, but have a classic rock styling.

Another iconic amp range, Orange amps are known for their overdriven, crunchy tones - often driven by analog tubes. They're less versatile than Katanas, but have a classic rock styling. Line 6 vs Boss Katana - Line 6 is another amp range focussed on simulation and digital wizardry. These are slightly more affordable than Katanas, but also in a lower quality bracket.

While the Katana takes the top slot on our list of the best modeling amps, check out our guide to see even more options.

Final Verdict: Boss Katana Amps

If you're looking for an endlessly versatile, convenient, and dynamic amp range, the Boss Katana series is a great place to start.

The Katana range is very competitive in terms of functionality, flexibility, and quality. For more players, these will be a perfect fit, and allow them to experiment with sounds and tones with minimal effort.

There are a bunch of amps on this range that cover all the bases. Some of my favorites are the Boss Katana Mini, Boss Katana Air, and the Boss Katana-100. With so many options to choose from, you'll easily be able to find a model that has suitable specs and volume for you.