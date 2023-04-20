Brad Paisley to Headline Free Fourth of July Show in Nashville

Brad Paisley is set to headline Nashville’s Fourth of July concert for the second time. The free concert, Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th, presents one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks shows alongside a stacked line-up of Nashville’s biggest stars.

Videos by American Songwriter

Paisley first headlined the event in 2021. This year’s line-up sees the “She’s Everything” singer joined by ACM Duo of the Year nominee The War And Treaty, singer/songwriter Langhorne Slim, and up-and-comer Tiera Kennedy. Kennedy is also set to perform the national anthem.

In addition to the main stage, the event will feature an Amazon Family Fun Zone with more live music and inflatables. The line-up for the Family Fun Zone stage includes The Magi, Tommy Howell, Les Kerr & The Bayou Band, and Troubadour Blue. DJ Coach will perform in between sets.

“We are proud that Nashville hosts one of the best July 4th celebrations in the country with A-list acts, an impressive fireworks show, and kid-friendly activities in the Amazon Family Fun Zone,” Kevin Lavender, chairman of the board of directors of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and executive vice president at 5/3 Bank, said in a statement. “We encourage Nashvillians to come out and enjoy the fireworks and the great music from Brad and the rest of the lineup – all right in their backyard and for free.”

Amazon’s Senior Manager of Community Engagement, Courtney Ross, added: “The Nashville 4th of July is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together. We are thrilled to participate again in this year’s celebration with the Amazon Family Fun Zone, which will feature family-friendly activities and great performances from incredible local artists.”

The Amazon Family Fun Zone will be held at Music City Walk of Fame Park and will be open on Tuesday, July 4 from noon to 5 pm. The Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage will be located at First and Broadway. After the Paisley-headlined concert, the show will move to Ascend Amphitheater for a performance from the Nashville Symphony and the fireworks show.

Last year, Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4 drew in an estimated 300,000 attendees and garnered $11 million in direct visitor spending. The 2023 event will be the 20th annual iteration of Let Freedom Sing!

Photo by Catherine Powell/FilmMagic