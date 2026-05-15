Vince Gill’s Classic “Go Rest High on That Mountain” Inducted Into National Recording Registry

On Thursday, the Library of Congress announced 25 recordings that would be inducted into the National Recording Registry. Among those who found themselves being inducted included Ray Charles, Ruth Brown, Oliver Nelson, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Weezer, Reba McEntire, and several others. But when it came to Vince Gill, the country star entered the National Recording Registry thanks to a song that was written as a tribute to his brother. Easily becoming a signature song from Gill, “Go Rest High on That Mountain” crossed a major milestone.

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When presenting the list of songs being inducted, the acting Librarian of Congress, Robert R. Newlen, discussed the importance of the registry. “Music and recorded sound are essential, wonderful parts of our daily lives and our national heritage. The National Recording Registry works to preserve our national playlist for generations to come. The Library of Congress is proud to select these audio treasures and will work to preserve them with our partners in the recording industry.”

Released in August 1995, Gill started writing “Go Rest High on That Mountain” when the famous Keith Whitley passed away in 1989. Shelving the lyrics, it wasn’t until his brother Bob passed away from a heart attack in 1993 that Gill returned to the song. Putting the final touches on the hit, it peaked at No. 14 on the US Hot Country Songs chart, but in the years that followed – it became a timeless classic.

[RELATED: 3 Vince Gill Songs That Continued the Tradition of Great Country Tearjerkers]

Vince Gill Discusses The Impact Of “Go Rest High on That Mountain”

Discussing “Go Rest High on That Mountain” being honored by the National Recording Registry, Gill said, “I’ve been writing songs for over 50 years, and if you asked me straight up what’s the one song you’d want to be remembered for, I would pick this one, hands down. Wouldn’t even be close.”

Even Gill understood the initial reception of the song, but that mattered little to him. “In my era of success, it was probably the least charting record I’ve ever had, but what this song has gone on to do for other people is what makes it special to me.”

Helping fans navigate through the pain of loss, “Go Rest High on That Mountain” went far beyond the charts and became a source of comfort for millions. Decades after its release, the song continues to resonate with listeners, making its induction into the National Recording Registry a fitting honor.

Full List Of National Recording Registry Inductees

As for the other inductees, the full list included:

“Cocktails for Two” – Spike Jones and His City Slickers (1944) (single)

“Mambo No. 5” – Pérez Prado and His Orchestra (1950) (single)

“Teardrops from My Eyes” – Ruth Brown (1950) (single)

“Fly Me to the Moon (In Other Words)” – Kaye Ballard (1954) (single)

“Put Your Head On My Shoulder” – Paul Anka (1959) (single)

“The Blues and the Abstract Truth” – Oliver Nelson (1961) (album)

“Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music” – Ray Charles (1962) (album)

“Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season)” – The Byrds (1965) (single)

“Amen, Brother” – The Winstons (1969) (single)

“Feliz Navidad” – José Feliciano (1970) (single)

“The Fight of the Century: Ali vs. Frazier” (March 8, 1971) (broadcast)

“Midnight Train to Georgia” – Gladys Knight and the Pips (1973) (single)

“Chicago” Original Cast Album (1975) (album)

“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” – The Charlie Daniels Band (1979) (single)

“Beauty and the Beat” – The Go-Go’s (1981) (album)

“Texas Flood” – Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble (1983) (album)

“I Feel For You” – Chaka Khan (1984) (single)

“Your Love” – Jamie Principle (1986) / Jamie Principle/Frankie Knuckles (1987) (singles)

“Rumor Has It” – Reba McEntire (1990) (album)

“The Wheel” – Rosanne Cash (1993) (album)

“Doom” Soundtrack – Bobby Prince, composer (1993)

“Go Rest High On That Mountain” – Vince Gill (1994) (single)

“Weezer (The Blue Album)” – Weezer (1994) (album)

“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” – Beyoncé (2008) (single)

“1989” – Taylor Swift (2014) (album)

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)