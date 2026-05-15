Founding Member of The Strokes Says He’s Taking a “Temporary Break” From the Band

Celebrating the summer, The Strokes put the final touches on the Reality Awaits: The World Tour. Expected to travel to the UK, North America, and Europe, the group scheduled over three dozen shows starting on June 12. The tour will continue until October 28, with one last concert in Dublin, Ireland. Again, while a moment of celebration for The Strokes, the band recently announced that co-founder Nick Valensi will not be taking the stage next month.

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There is less than a month to go before The Strokes kickstart their massive tour. And it seems that the band has already struggled with setbacks. Posting the message to the band’s Instagram Stories, it read, “Nick will be taking a temporary break from the scheduled tour, but we look forward to his return.”

While not giving away too many details about what led to Valensi stepping away from the tour, The Strokes announced the musician’s replacement. “Holding down the guitar in the meantime is our old friend Steve Schlitz, who many of you will remember from our early NY days. We’re lucky to have him.”

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Nick Valensi Takes Another Break From The Strokes In 2026

2026 has been somewhat of a strange year for Valensi. This marked the second time this year that the singer had to step away from the spotlight. Just a few months ago, Valensi suddenly took another break from the band. Once again, Schlitz filled in until he returned just in time for the group’s Coachella set.

Formed in New York City during the late 1990s, The Strokes built an impressive career over the years. Releasing six studio albums, their last, The New Abnormal, crushed the charts, landing No. 1 on the US Top Albums Sales, US Top Alternative Albums, and the US Top Rock Albums. It peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. But that was six years ago – what about now?

Just in time for their new tour, The Strokes will release their newest album, Reality Awaits, on June 26. Featuring songs like “Liar’s Remorse” and “Falling Out of Love”, the album hopes to follow in the footsteps of The New Abnormal.

Although fans will have to wait for Valensi’s return, The Strokes appear determined to keep the tour moving forward. With a new album arriving and dozens of shows on the horizon, the band is hoping Reality Awaits marks the start of another major chapter.

(Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)