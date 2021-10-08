Brandi Carlile Performs Original, Elton John Cover on ‘Howard Stern Show’

Grammy Award-winning artist Brandi Carlile brought her guitar to the Howard Stern Show earlier this week for an interview and a live performance of two songs.

The musician and New York Times bestselling author played her own song, the lead single from her new album, In These Silent Days, “Right on Time,” and an Elton John cover, “Madman Across the Water.”

Watch both below.

Carlile, who is set to play Saturday Night Live on October 23, said of her new record in a release, “Never before have the twins [Tim and Phil Hanseroth] and I written an album during a time of such uncertainty and quiet solitude. I never imagined that I’d feel so exposed and weird as an artist without the armor of a costume, the thrill of an applause and the platform of the sacred stage. Despite all this, the songs flowed through—pure and unperformed, loud and proud, joyful and mournful. Written in my barn during a time of deep and personal reckoning. There’s plenty reflection…but mostly it’s a celebration. This album is what drama mixed with joy sounds like. It’s resistance and gratitude, righteous anger and radical forgiveness. It’s the sound of these silent days.”

IN THESE SILENT DAYS TRACK LIST

1. Right On Time

2. You And Me On The Rock

3. This Time Tomorrow

4. Broken Horses

5. Letter To The Past

6. Mama Werewolf

7. When You’re Wrong

8. Stay Gentle

9. Sinners Saints And Fools

10.Throwing Good After Bad

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

November 6—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall (SOLD OUT)

February 1-5, 2022—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend (SOLD OUT)

April 29, 2022—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Music Festival

May 12-15—Miramir Beach, FL—Moon Crush