Sleater-Kinney and KT Tunstall Join Brandi Carlile: “2022 Was Maybe the Best Year of My Life”

Brandi Carlile put on an epic New Year’s Eve show in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend to ring in the New Year. And during that show, she was joined by some other big names, including Sleater-Kinney and KT Tunstall.

Carlile, who was born in Washington State, celebrated in her home region of the Pacific Northwest, performing at the Moda Center in Portland, where the city’s basketball team, the Portland Trailblazers also play.

Carlile shared videos and pictures from the performance on Instagram, writing, “Happy New Year! 🤘🏼💃🏻🕺🎉 Special thanks to @kttunstall and @sleater_kinney for making us feel extra cool tonight 😎”

She added, “2022 was maybe the best year of my life so far…. And this was THE most fabulous NYE!! I’m so grateful for all the goodness in my life and all of the goodness I don’t yet understand.

Bring it 2023! 🤘🏼🤩🍾 Thank you to @kttunstall and @sleater_kinney! 🤘🏼📸 @hannahanserothphotography“

Sleater-Kinney shared their enjoyment of the night, writing, “Rang in the new year seeing the phenomenal @brandicarlile perform. She and her band put on an incredible show: beautiful, joyful, and inspired. We joined them on stage—along with @KTTunstall —for a few cover songs, and it felt great to usher in 2023 surrounded by music and friends”

Check out a number of fan-shot videos from the performances below.

Rang in the new year seeing the phenomenal @brandicarlile perform. She and her band put on an incredible show: beautiful, joyful and inspired. We joined them on stage—along with @KTTunstall—for a few cover songs, and it felt great to usher in 2023 surrounded by music and friends pic.twitter.com/79JnAsE0Mf — Sleater-Kinney (@Sleater_Kinney) January 1, 2023

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images