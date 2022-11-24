Brian Eno Remixes 2019 Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith Collaborative Track “Peradam”

Brian Eno has remixed the Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith collaborative track, “Peradam,” as part of a deluxe box set (Bella Union), out Nov. 25.

Featuring a reissue of three of their albums— The Peyote Dance, Mummer Love, and Peradam—the deluxe release also includes an additional seven-track remix album, The Perfect Vision: Reworkings, featuring new interpretations of their songs by director Jim Jarmusch, Laraaji, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Lotic, Lucrecia Dalt, and Atom TM, as well as the Eno-reworked “Peradam,” which shaves the track down from its original length and sets it around more ominous pulses.

Soundwalk Collective is the experimental sound creation of artist Stephan Crasneanscki and producer Simone Merli, who work with a rotation of artists exploring various literary and other themes. Along with Smith, Soundwalk Collective has also collaborated with the late French director Jean-Luc Goddard, photographer Nan Goldin, actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg, and choreographer Sasha Waltz, among others.

Over a three-year period, Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith collaborated on the three albums which were inspired by the writings of Antonin Artaud, René Daumal, and Arthur Rimbaud. Both released in 2019, The Peyote Dance, was recorded in the Sierra Tarahumara of Mexico, while Mummer Love was pieced together in Abyssinian rift valley of Ethiopia. The final piece, Peradam, was recorded at the Himalayan Summit of India and released in 2020.

Transported by on-location sounds and imagery, each album retraces the three poets’ footsteps as Smith revisits their words. The albums also feature a 16-page booklet featuring a conversation between Crasneanscki and Patti Smith along with drawings, photos, and a print signed by Smith.

The Perfect Vision: Reworkings track list:

1. Peradam (Brian Eno Remix)

2. Song of the Highest Tower (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Rework)

3. Ivry (Laraaji Rework)

4. Bad Blood (Lotic Rework)

5. Indian Culture (Lucrecia Dalt Remix)

6. Song of the Highest Tower (AtomTM Remix)

7. Eternity (Jim Jarmusch Rework)

